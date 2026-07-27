4 rescued belugas arrive in Chicago after a 500-mile journey from a shuttered Canada marine park

The animals that remained there were considered at risk of euthanasia.

An international effort to move beluga whales out of a closed Canadian marine park reached a new milestone with four rescued animals arriving in Chicago, as MLive reported.

Their relocation places them in professional, science-based care after growing concern over conditions at their former home.

What happened?

Shedd Aquarium announced in a press release that they took in four female belugas on Tuesday from Marineland of Canada in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The sub-pod of whales comprises 27-year-old Acadia, 26-year-old Osiris, 26-year-old Sierra, and 21-year-old Lillooet.

The trip covered more than 500 miles and involved both trucks and an aircraft, with the whales riding in specialized water-filled containers while marine-mammal veterinarians and animal-care staff traveled with them, MLive noted.

"This moment marks the next chapter for these rescued belugas," Dr. Karisa Tang, lead veterinarian at Shedd Aquarium, said in the release.

This move is the first phase of a larger plan to relocate about 30 whales from Marineland. The park closed to the public in 2024 amid financial strain and accusations that its animals were not receiving proper care.

Records obtained by The Canadian Press indicate that about 20 whales and one dolphin have died at Marineland since 2019. Before the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration approved an emergency rescue plan, the animals that remained there were considered at risk of euthanasia.

Shedd already houses eight belugas and is one of six accredited U.S. institutions that care for the species.

Why does it matter?

Four whales that may have faced a far more uncertain future now have access to specialized veterinary care and ongoing support.

Public aquariums often serve as hubs for education and conservation for families, students, and researchers. They can also step in to help when theme parks and other centers fall short in their care, as Marineland did.

With 30 whales to care for, it takes a number of different aquariums putting their hands up to help take in the animals and save them from euthanasia. Fortunately, Shedd is one of many stepping up to help save these animals alongside the complex transportation efforts.

What's being done?

Shedd Aquarium says its immediate attention is on helping the belugas adjust to their new surroundings. Tang said staff are providing extra care and nutrition during that transition.

The four whales traveled together because of the social bonds they had already formed. They are being kept out of public view for now so caregivers can let each one acclimate on her own timetable.

Shedd has committed to lifelong care for up to 10 of the rescued whales. MLive noted other organizations involved are SeaWorld San Antonio and, pending approval, Georgia Aquarium and SeaWorld San Diego.

For now, the whales remain behind the scenes as care teams focus on acclimation, nutrition, and stability.

"As with any of our animals, the best indicator of well-being is individual and social behavior," Charlie Jacobsma, director of animal behavior and training at the Aquarium, explained in the release. "We are watching closely for the rescued belugas to eat a full diet, socialize with one another, and investigate the habitat, which are encouraging signs of their progress."

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