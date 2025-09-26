Land Rover partners with tech firm on game-changing EV upgrade: 'A major technical breakthrough'

The batteries of the future could soon be made with parts from the past.

It's a circular possibility closer to reality thanks to a breakthrough demonstration by two companies based in the United Kingdom. Clean tech company Altilium made the country's first battery pack using recycled cathode materials in partnership with popular automaker Jaguar Land Rover, according to a press release.

Altilium has been making headlines in the battery recycling world for its EcoCathode and EcoAnode processes, which involve shredding packs and chemical refining. The goal is to contribute to a net-zero future, meaning that any air pollution created is naturally absorbed or contained via other means, according to the company.

"We have a sense of urgency," Altilium CEO Kamran Mahdavi said in the release, referencing the need for technology to make the net-zero vision a reality.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through a substance called an electrolyte. The materials that form those key components are often expensive and require invasive mining to harvest. Batteries can also be an environmental hazard if disposed of improperly, according to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

That's why innovators are trying to recycle as many of the parts as possible.

"This is a major technical breakthrough and a vote of confidence in the U.K.'s ability to lead in battery recycling. We're taking the first steps to prove that recycled materials can meet performance standards required by the automotive sector, while dramatically reducing emissions and reliance on imported raw materials," Altilium co-founder Christian Marston said in the release.

The pouch cells — using nickel, manganese, and cobalt for the cathode — were successfully made using recycled batteries with EcoCathode, according to the statement. The news was announced during an expo in the U.K.

The process captured enough lithium, cobalt, and nickel to meet European Union recycling standards. Initial tests showed the packs to test as well as batteries with new materials.

Now, more testing will be completed at Jaguar Land Rover's facilities. Using all recycled cathode materials would cut heat-trapping air pollution by 32% compared to a pack with new components mined and processed in Asia, according to the release.

The Altilium demonstration also included a pack made with recovered graphite anode materials, making both electrodes cleaner.

Sustainability by Numbers reported that we will need tens of millions of tons of deposits to support the shift to cleaner technology, and recycling can help to limit the amount of new materials needed.

While the mining for these materials is not ideal, the amount required still falls far short of the 16.5 billion tons of planet-warming dirty fuels mined from Earth each year, per SBN.

Jaguar Land Rover's role in the partnership is key, too, because electric vehicles are an important step in reducing our reliance on dirty fuels and cutting planet-warming emissions..

Switching to an EV has extended perks for the owner, including up to $1,500 in annual gas and service savings with no oil changes to worry about. Federal tax breaks worth up to $7,500 expire Sept. 30 due to government policy changes. But certain states still offer incentives that will continue.

That's in addition to the thousands of pounds of harmful tailpipe exhaust that's prevented with each gas-burning ride that's parked, per the U.S. Department of Energy. Staying informed about efforts from Altilium and others working on a circular process for emerging technology can help you invest in and buy products from companies that share your values.

"Our clients expect uncompromising performance, and this collaborative initiative demonstrates that sustainable practices and innovation can go hand in hand," David Sellick, Jaguar Land Rover project lead, said in the release.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.