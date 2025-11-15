Company's new tech starts revolutionizing how EVs are bought and sold: 'Provides the clarity that buyers need'

A year after its launch, BCA's Battery Health Grading technology is reshaping the U.K.'s used electric vehicle market, and it's doing so in a way that could make owning and reselling EVs easier, smarter, and more sustainable for everyone, EV Powered reported.

Introduced in 2024 in partnership with Aviloo, the system uses advanced diagnostic testing to evaluate a used EV's battery, the most expensive and important component of the car, and assigns it an easy-to-understand A-to-E grade.

This grade reflects the battery's actual health and capacity compared to when it was new.

For buyers and sellers alike, this simple measure has become a game-changer. BCA chief operating officer Stuart Pearson said the grading system "provides the clarity that buyers need and the confidence sellers want," per EV Powered.

The results have been impressive. More than 22,000 graded EVs have already been sold with higher prices and faster turnaround times, averaging a 1.4% price uplift and selling nearly three days quicker than before.

In mid-2025, those figures grew even stronger, with graded vehicles seeing an average 2.1% price uplift and a 10% improvement in sales conversion rates.

This innovation stands out because it tackles one of the biggest uncertainties about EVs: battery condition.

Just as full-service history helps buyers trust a gas-powered car, verified battery data now gives people confidence that their EV is a sound investment. This transparency not only supports resale values but also helps accelerate EV adoption, a vital step toward cutting pollution and improving public health.

As more people and fleets switch from dirty energy, tools such as Battery Health Grading will make the transition smoother and more affordable.

When combined with home solar panels, EV ownership becomes even greener and cheaper, letting drivers charge using clean, renewable power. EnergySage can help homeowners in their search for a trustworthy and vetted solar installer.

By helping buyers make informed choices and keeping EVs in circulation longer, BCA's innovation shows how smarter technology can drive a cleaner, more sustainable future — one battery at a time.

