Scientists pilot new system that could revolutionize how homes are powered: 'Can be connected together to meet whatever power demand is needed'

The technology will provide a stable power supply and clean cooking to schools and teachers' homes for the first time.

A newly piloted battery-electrolyzer system may mark a major leap in how homes generate and store their own clean energy, offering monthlong storage, clean cooking, and grid-independent power in a single compact unit.

According to Interesting Engineering, this innovative technology will provide a stable power supply and clean cooking to schools and teachers' homes for the first time. If this invention by Loughborough University researchers goes mainstream globally, green hydrogen can be accessible at the household level.

"Each individual cell in the unit is a battery, and can be connected together to meet whatever power demand is needed," project research associate Dr. Toby Reisch told IE.

The LU team began the project in 2021 as a study in energy grid resilience. It uses recyclable lead-acid battery materials without rare-earth metals, making the battery-electrolyzer a low-cost system for developing nations, per the EnerHy Centre for Doctoral Training. An infographic from the center showed that the system's battery cells and control electronics are housed in a shipping container, making them easy to mobilize to various locations.

After a successful pilot in Malawi, the LU team will next set up these systems in two remote Zambian locations and Côte d'Ivoire later.

For homeowners and small communities, systems like this could provide reliable, off-grid electricity while lowering energy costs and reducing reliance on polluting fuels.

Data from the African Energy Commission showed that 84% of rural households in Zambia cook with biomass. If battery-electrolyzers become widespread, families can experience cleaner indoor air and preserve forests, where they used to get fuelwood.

Low-emissions hydrogen production accounts for less than 1% of global energy production, per the International Energy Agency's report. However, it's on track to reach 1 million tons in 2025.

More and more organizations are developing solutions to meet the growing demand for green hydrogen. Delft University's Battolyser — also designed for communitywide use — has secured funding for mass production.

In the U.S., the Department of Energy and private entities are investing in such facilities to supply backup power. Companies like Sonnen have developed virtual power plants for energy sharing.

VPP operators can connect homeowners with solar panels or other renewable energy-harvesting devices to the main power grid. Doing so will enable the sharing of stored energy to meet demand during peak events.

If current pilots continue to succeed, systems like this battery-electrolyzer could roll out more widely within the decade, creating communities that stay powered even when the grid goes down.

