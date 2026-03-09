City unveils 'community lighthouse' to protect families during natural disasters: 'People have nowhere to go when their power is out'

In a big step toward energy resilience and community support, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, just unveiled a new solar-powered microgrid designed to keep power flowing when severe weather knocks out the traditional electrical grid, as WAFB Channel 9 reported.

The system was officially launched at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in early February, bringing a fresh source of hope for residents and first responders alike.

The solar and battery microgrid — part of what leaders are calling a "community lighthouse" — was installed at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 995 facility.

Built with both solar panels and battery storage, it's engineered to keep essential services running during hurricanes, flooding, and other emergencies that often leave thousands without electricity.

When storms knock out power, the microgrid's stored energy can keep critical devices and services online. Families will be able to charge medical equipment, keep refrigerators running, and power cell phones. At the same time, emergency crews can use the facility as a coordination and recovery hub while they work on restoring wider grid service.

These types of community power systems are crucial for keeping the lights on during storms and for enabling people to access critical needs like food, technology, and medical devices. That's why many homeowners have switched to home solar and backup battery power for added security, in addition to energy bill savings.

As for the community solar microgrid in Baton Rouge, the project is another step toward a more resilient, clean energy future.

"People have nowhere to go when their power is out. They need to be cool or be warm or they have a piece of medical equipment, even a cell phone, to charge. They are left in the dark. These resiliency hubs, our community lighthouses, will serve as anchors," Edgar Cage of the nonprofit Together Baton Rouge told WAFB 9.

