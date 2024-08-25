Scientists make stunning breakthrough with bananas that could change everything: 'A groundbreaking journey'

"This innovative approach will not only transform agricultural by-products … but also exemplifies a remarkable synergy between eco-conscious practices and technological advancements."

Ever thought your banana peel could power your home and dress you up? A groundbreaking new technology is making this sci-fi scenario a reality, and it's as cool as it sounds, according to Interesting Engineering.

Scientists from Northumbria University and their partners in Pakistan have cooked up an amazing two-for-one deal: they're transforming banana waste into eco-friendly textiles and clean energy.

In Pakistan alone, banana farming creates a whopping 80 million tons of agricultural waste each year. But instead of letting them rot, this new tech turns that waste into treasure.

Here's how it works: First, the banana leftovers are converted into textile fibers. Then, any remaining waste gets a second life as renewable energy. It's like squeezing every last drop of goodness from that banana.

The best part? This isn't just a win for the environment — it's a win for people, too.

The project aims to deliver clean electricity to half of rural Pakistan, where many still rely on dirty fuels. Imagine swapping out dirty energy for clean, banana-powered electricity.

Dr. Jibran Khaliq, the brains behind this operation, explains that Pakistan's textile industry has been a major source of pollution. But now, they're flipping the script in what Interesting Engineering calls "a groundbreaking journey."

By using banana waste, they're creating sustainable fabrics and clean energy, all while reducing dirty gases and water pollution. The process even produces biofertilizers, boosting soil health and food production.

The potential impact is huge. Scientists estimate that banana waste in Pakistan could produce a mind-boggling 57,488 million cubic meters of syngas — a sustainable fuel for electricity generation. That's a lot of power from your average banana peel.

This isn't just pie-in-the-sky dreaming, either. The project, dubbed SAFER (improving access to sustainable energy in rural Pakistan using food and fiber agro-waste as a renewable fuel), has serious backing. It's been awarded £300,000 (around $396,000) from Innovate UK to develop this waste-to-energy tech over the next year.

Dr. Muhammad Saghir, another key player in this banana bonanza, is thrilled about the project's potential.

He says, "This innovative approach will not only transform agricultural by-products into sustainable textiles but also exemplifies a remarkable synergy between eco-conscious practices and technological advancements leading to local job creation and achieving UK's net zero agenda."

So, the next time you peel a banana, remember that that humble peel could be powering homes and dressing people in the not-so-distant future. How's that for an a-peeling innovation?

