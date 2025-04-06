Researchers uncover surprisingly effective solution for liquor waste: 'Holds promise for large-scale production'

Experts working in China may need to call Sam Malone in as a consultant for future battery research involving baijiu — what Moonshine University calls "the most popular spirit you've never heard of."

The "Cheers" bartender might come in handy over at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, where scientists are working with liquor-producer Wuliangye to use treated baijiu sediment to craft a carbon-source anode for sodium-ion batteries, according to Tech Xplore.

It's an interesting cocktail that could help to unlock the full potential of sodium cells, a cheaper alternative to common lithium-ion ones. Better-performing, cheaper materials could improve pricing for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Baijiu, which the South China Morning Post described as "clear, fiery, and potent," could be key for making a carbon anode for the packs. When batteries cycle, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte, for reference.

"This innovative low-cost, eco-friendly method holds promise for large-scale production once the technology matures," Professor Liu Xingquan, a project leader, told the Post.

Sodium is cheaper, more abundant, and cycles better than lithium, but it doesn't provide the same energy storage per pound.

The research team is trying to advance the battery type by addressing anode micropore collapse. Baijiu is made from wheat or rice and is high in alcohol, and byproduct sediment has so far been used as a fertilizer or as a feed base for animals.

The journey from bar shelf to battery cell wasn't short. First, the sediment was washed and dried. Then it endured acid leaching and pre-carbonization. It was also soaked in sodium hydroxide at high heat to remove some unwanted elements while adding ethyl orthosilicate. Finally, it was "blasted" with ultrasound and baked in an oven, producing a silicon-doped hard-carbon anode, all according to the report published by Tech Xplore.

The sodium-ion pack with the anode held nearly 92% of its capacity after 100 cycles. While not on par with current batteries, it's a cell that could be useful in situations that require frequent charging, the report added. The researchers noted in an ACS Publications abstract that the process could help to commercialize hard-carbon anodes for sodium batteries.

The work is part of a flurry of battery innovations happening around the world. Sodium packs are already online in China, providing powerful, grid-level storage. Potassium and silicon anodes are also in development.

The goal is to make cheaper, high-functioning batteries that are less reliant on foreign supply chains. What's more, cost relief is expected to arrive soon, according to Goldman Sachs. The firm forecasted that battery expenses could drop 50% by 2026, thanks to better tech, lower component prices, and more recycling.

It's important in the effort to reduce or eliminate heat-trapping air pollution through stored renewable energy and growing EV use. Planet-warming fumes from flues and tailpipes are linked by experts at the World Health Organization to a long list of medical risks, including cancer.

Current batteries are already powering effective, cleaner rides that can go 283 miles on a single charge — the median for model year 2024, per the U.S. Energy Department.

The agency also reported that EVs prevent thousands of pounds of air pollution annually when replacing a gas guzzler. Further, thousands of bucks in tax breaks and up to $1,500 in yearly gas/maintenance costs are part of the benefits to making the switch.

