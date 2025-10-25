Researchers discover previously unknown microbe capable of solving global crisis: 'We noticed something odd'

Researchers have identified a new bacterium that plays a crucial role in turning food waste into renewable natural gas, helping turn a waste problem into an energy solution. The findings from researchers at the University of British Columbia were published in Nature Microbiology.

It was previously known that organic waste from landfills produces natural gas that can be captured, cleaned, and then upgraded to be usable fuel.

The process is as follows: Bacteria break down food into simple compounds, which are then turned into organic acids. Organisms then feed on these acids and create methane, which can be captured and refined into natural gas.

Dr. Ryan Ziels, an associate civil engineering professor at UBC, and his team discovered this new bacterium after the microbes they generally observe consuming acetic acid had disappeared, but the methane kept being created.

In order to solve this mystery, they fed microbes carbon and traced the carbon in proteins, so they could tell who was doing the work.

According to Dr. Ziels: "We were studying microbial energy production in the Surrey Biofuel Facility when we noticed something odd: the microbes that usually consume acetic acid had vanished, yet the methane kept flowing. Traditional methods couldn't identify the organisms doing the heavy lifting."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The microbes discovered by Dr. Ziels' team are special, though, because they tolerate the high ammonia levels that are produced by protein-rich food, which shut down other methane producers. These findings explain a previously unanswered question — why do some digesters stop producing methane while others continue, even under challenging conditions?

So, what does this mean for food waste or for energy production?

Mostly, it helps us understand processes that were already occurring, helping us better capture the energy created by composting and food waste. The approach taken by Dr. Ziels and his team could also be helpful in detecting other unknown microbes, like those breaking down microplastics in the ocean.

As our world faces a waste crisis, research like this and bacteria like the one discovered by the UBC team could be the key to making use of waste while addressing our energy crisis. This could have positive impacts for air pollution, energy costs, and the rising temperatures of our planet. Composting yourself or through your municipality is the first step to being a part of this positive change.

"Next time you toss your scraps in the compost bin, remember: you're not just composting. You're feeding microscopic powerhouses that help produce cleaner energy," said Dr. Ziels.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.