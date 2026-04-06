Prepper shares best tip for weathering multi-day power outages: 'Always thought I was prepared'

"The biggest change for me was mental, not technical."

A prepper shared their honest tips after revamping their backup power system following a multi-day outage in the middle of winter.

They explained that the loss of power lasted for a lot longer than usual.

"I had always thought I was prepared because I owned a gas generator," the original poster wrote. "Technically I did have electricity, but the experience was not what I imagined."

The poster noted that navigating the poor road conditions during the storm to get fuel for their generator was stressful. In addition, the overall noise and safety risks of the gas-powered generator led the homeowner to turn it off overnight.

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"That meant the house cooled down and the fridge became a timing game," the OP continued. "I basically spent two days managing a machine instead of just living."

Following this stressful experience, the OP opted for something a little more reliable: a solar panel array and battery system that could power certain appliances without the downsides of a noisy generator.

Batteries and solar panels are one of the most proven methods for keeping the lights on during frustrating power outages, and they can help you save big on utility costs.

If you're looking to make your family's electricity more secure, consider using with EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

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After the new solar and battery backup system was installed, the OP found a little more peace of mind.

"The biggest change for me was mental, not technical," they wrote. "Backup power that needs constant attention is still a chore. Backup power that you barely think about actually feels like preparation."

EnergySage offers free resources to connect you with vetted installers and even save you up to $10,000 on solar panel installation costs.

You can get a better sense of solar prices in your area by checking out its helpful mapping tool, which breaks down average installation costs on a state-by-state level. It also offers details on all of the incentives available in your location, ensuring you can make the smartest investment possible when installing solar.

To truly protect yourself from frustrating outages and save even more, you'll probably want to pair your solar panels with a battery backup. Luckily, EnergySage's tools can help you here, too, by connecting you with information and competitive installation estimates for home batteries.

Another homeowner chimed in by discussing how adding solar and batteries has helped them prepare for the worst.

"The blizzard of 2025 taught me some lessons," one commenter wrote. "Now that I have my power stations and solar, I'll just plug them in and go back to sleep."

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