Engineers achieve historic first with state-of-the-art aircraft test: 'Will show the world just how far we've come'

It's a pretty safe bet that you didn't fly to work this morning, but that could change sooner than you think.

A new kind of aircraft just pulled off something that's never been done in Europe. The Axe — a quiet, fully electric aircraft — finished its first round-trip flight between two airfields in the United Kingdom, Vertical Magazine reported.

Photo Credit: Skyfly

And it did all this without burning a single drop of fuel. Dr. Brooks, Skyfly Technologies' chief technical officer, was the pilot for the 20-mile trip.

"The aircraft performed very well," he said. "It has a gentle feel in turbulence, giving the impression of more span because of the motor masses at the tips."

Vertical Magazine reported that this historic flight between Turweston and Bicester marks the first time in Europe that an electric vehicle takeoff and landing aircraft completed a flight between two airfields. After landing, Brooks took the craft up 3,500 feet for a few aerial shots and drained the battery to a safe level so the Axe could be shipped to the United States.

Skyfly CEO Michael Thompson described it as a proud moment.

"I'm incredibly excited to take our aircraft to Oshkosh," he said. "Demonstrating the aircraft in flight, not just as a static display, will show the world just how far we've come."

The Axe isn't just eye candy. It represents a future where practical alternatives to gas-powered cars and short-haul flights are possible.

It's powered by eight motors and lithium batteries, and its design allows it to take off vertically and land traditionally using a runway. For drivers tired of high gas bills and more and more expensive maintenance costs, this kind of electric transport could soon be the answer that cuts both costs and pollution.

A base price of £150,000 ($180,000) was announced in 2022, so this vehicle clearly won't be within reach for everyone. However, any progression in the electric vehicle market benefits the planet.

According to Reuters, traditional vehicles produce around 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, while EVs come in closer to 200 grams, even on an average U.S. power grid.

And yes, electric vehicles do require mining minerals — about 30 million tons a year globally. But that's still just a fraction of the more than 15 billion tons of fossil fuels we pull from the ground annually, per Energy News Beat.

Some critics point to the pollution from building EV batteries. But dirty fuels don't get recycled — they get burned. Mineral resources can be reused. The Axe's batteries, for instance, are removable and swappable, making charging easier and reducing long-term waste.

And even if you can't afford something in the Axe's price bracket, the affordability of the electric car market is becoming more competitive.

Switching to electric transport helps clean the air we breathe, especially in cities. It cuts engine noise, lowers fuel use, and slashes maintenance. And if you've got solar panels at home, charging gets even cheaper. EnergySage helps homeowners compare solar quotes and save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Skyfly plans to deliver its first customer units by mid-2026. The Axe has already notched 40 sales.

Other electric air travel companies are making similar progress — like Archer Aviation teaming up with Kakao Mobility in South Korea, or SkyDrive's certified flying cars in Japan. One aircraft doesn't even require a pilot's license.

Things are taking off. Literally.

Things are taking off. Literally.