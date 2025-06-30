Equipment manufacturer turns heads with next-gen work vehicles boasting incredible performance: 'It is an ideal tool'

In a huge move for the industrial and construction industries, Spanish equipment manufacturer AUSA has introduced its first-ever electric rough-terrain forklift, per Electrek. Unveiled at the recent Bauma construction fair in Germany, the C151E is designed to bring the well-known benefits of electric vehicles into demanding job sites and represents a significant innovation in heavy‑duty material handling.

AUSA shared in a video all the specs of the C151E, including a 3,000-pound loading capacity, battery with up to 18.6 kilowatt-hours, digital display with diagnostics, all-in-one joystick, zero carbon pollution, and it's nearly silent. AUSA said in a press release that the forklift is designed specifically for worksites with low pollution, like greenhouses and enclosed spaces.

Electrek reported that the forklift also charges incredibly quickly: "Even if you drive the battery to nearly nothing, the AUSA can be charged up during a lunch break or shift change and ready to work again as soon as you reach for it."

There is a growing trend of electrifying necessary equipment in manufacturing industries. Another European Union company announced an all-new electric line of construction equipment in 2024. Australia and China are also seeing similar innovations.

Forklifts are indispensable across countless sectors, from agriculture and recycling to logistics and construction. Introducing electric models such as the C151E means smoother, more efficient operations and a great way to cut costs.

"It is an ideal tool for working in emission-free spaces such as greenhouses, municipal night works, enclosed spaces, etc.," AUSA said, according to Electrek. Companies can expand their use, because electric assets are allowed where internal combustion isn't.

"You can earn more work, get a higher utilization rate, and maximize not only your fuel savings, but generate income you couldn't generate without it," Electrek explained.

Beyond financial savings, without tailpipe pollution, the forklift is also beneficial to the environment as well as the health of those operating it. Traditional diesel and gas-powered forklifts can negatively impact air quality and worker health, especially in enclosed spaces like warehouses, because of the release of carbon monoxide as well as known carcinogens.

Thanks to innovations like the C151E, it's now easier than ever for companies to cut costs, protect worker health, and get the job done — without all the noise and fumes. It's a win for business and a win for the environment.

