Company unveils game-changing facility to pull valuable materials from common waste: 'One-of-a-kind in the global industry'

German metal processing company Aurubis has just taken the wraps off a new testing system that promises to double the previous generation's output, according to Recycling Today.

The sampling process helps recyclers determine the purity of materials. Keeping the sampling process isolated ensures that no contaminants get in and that the results are accurate.

"The new system employs modular technology, allowing it to fully automatically prepare almost all the materials sampled at the site," said the company. "These include not only electronic scrap but also slags, catalysts, sludges, concentrates and anode slimes. The Hamburg facility offers an unparalleled level of versatility that is currently one-of-a-kind in the global industry."

Aurubis has previously made progress on recycling graphite from batteries.

Mineral supplies are vital for supporting continued electrification. This includes transportation via EVs and supporting the grid with long-duration energy storage. With enough minerals, it's possible to make batteries, store energy from intermittent sources like solar and wind, and cover demand during evening hours.

This can help us decouple from burning dirty fuels, which contribute to atmospheric pollution, exacerbate destructive weather patterns, and disrupt agriculture (among many other ill effects).

Of course, mining has its own environmental costs. Luckily, the metals used in batteries, like lithium, copper, and nickel, are highly recyclable. By ramping up recycling efforts, we can tap into that supply with a smaller ecological impact than what is required when harvesting virgin materials.

As the demand for these materials rises, the industry becomes big business, too. One projection pegs the recycled battery market at reaching $47 billion in revenue by 2031. Costs for recycling are still relatively high, but they are likely to go down as operations like Aurubis scale up.

Aurubis is keen to continue its work in this space.

"With this system, Aurubis is taking a major step forward and further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in complex metallurgy," said Aurubis chief operations officer Tim Kurth.

