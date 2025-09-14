First-of-its-kind energy project launches in US lake: 'An exciting opportunity'

This technology will not only benefit consumers.

As the planet changes and its inhabitants grow, adapt, and push forward in response, technology, too, tries to keep up. Solar panels have been around since the 1950s, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, and have consistently transformed with the times.

The beauty of growth is that it is never-ending, and solar panels are not excluded from this notion. Recently, in fact, Noria Energy began construction on a floating solar tracker to be used at Golden, Colorado's Fairmount Reservoir, according to Electrek.

Traditional solar tracking systems sit terrestrially on an axis and tilt toward the sun throughout the day, and traditional floating solar panels absorb the sun's energy like any other solar panel while they sit atop the water, but they are static.

Noria Energy's Aurea Solar will combine these two forms of solar power: the 50-kilowatt floating solar pilot will orient itself toward the sun as it moves, claiming the title of first United States floating solar tracker.

Reportedly, solar performance will improve with this new method of getting solar power, and already existing systems can be updated to reap the benefits, which is an increase in energy output by 10-20%.

This technology will not only benefit consumers in Golden, but it can also boost solar efficiency across the nation if others choose to follow suit and update their floating panels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

The system in the Fairmount Reservoir "will power onsite pumps that regulate water supply for the utility's customers," said Electrek.

This movement could displace the usage of dirty energy sources nationwide, resulting in cleaner air and water quality.

This solar panel upgrade, too, will save consumers and business owners money on energy and water, up to $3,000 annually.

Solar energy installations at home, too, are a money and energy saver. Panels can potentially bring a household's energy bills down to near $0.

As a tool, EnergySage provides a cost-free service for comparing quotes and determining the best solar panels for a household; the company can save consumers up to $10,000 on installations.

For even more savings, consumers could install other energy-saving appliances like a heat pump. Mitsubishi can help consumers find the most affordable and adequate heat pump for each consumer.

As technology advances, these savings could increase, and Noria Energy's steps toward creating a clean and green planet where energy costs are low are hope-inducing accomplishments.

Per Electrek, Consolidated Mutual Water Company chief of water resources Jarod Roberts said, "[This project is an exciting opportunity to] not only produce and conserve energy, but also to improve our water supply by reducing how much is lost to evaporation."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.