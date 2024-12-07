Audi announces fully electric supercar with record-breaking performance — here's how it could make waves in the automotive industry

This impressive car is a significant upgrade from previous models, offering a greater capacity and range as well as faster charging.

Audi is making headlines with the release of its newest electric supercar — the 2025 RS e-tron GT — the most powerful and fastest accelerating car ever produced by the brand.

While electric cars are not new, they have come a long way since their inception, and there is a wide range available on the market including several brands of supercars.

Audi's latest offering, the 2025 RS e-tron GT Performance, is a record-breaking supercar that can go from 0-60 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds and boasts almost 1,000 horsepower as reported by Electrek.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

This impressive car is a significant upgrade from previous models, offering a greater capacity and range as well as faster charging than previous cars, with a 10-80% charging rate of just 18 minutes.









As part of the 2025 e-tron GT family, Audi is also offering the s e-tron GT, which is an impressive entry car with a horsepower of 670 and a 0-60 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds. It also boasts the same upgrades as the performance model and has the sleek design that is associated with the Audi brand.

This latest offering demonstrates that there are electric cars available to suit everyone's needs. Making your next car an EV is a great way to save money as they cost a lot less to run and maintain than gasoline-powered cars. This is because electricity is much cheaper and more stable than the price of gas, and if you have a charger installed at home, you can charge your car while you sleep, saving time on trips to the gas station.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

EVs are also much more environmentally friendly than gas-powered cars. While some people have tried to push the narrative that mining for the elements needed for battery production can negatively impact the environment, mining for dirty energy sources is much more harmful.

To put this into perspective, we need to mine approximately 30 million tons of minerals per year to support the clean energy transition, which is much less than the 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources we are already taking out of the Earth every year. While it's definitely not perfect, EVs are contributing to less pollution in our atmosphere, which can help cool the planet down.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.