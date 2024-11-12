Audi owners share honest thoughts comparing their electric SUVs to other models: 'It's not a performance car'

Electric cars get a lot of good press, and that's for good reason. They are far cheaper to refuel than gas-guzzling alternatives, require significantly less maintenance than internal combustion engine vehicles, and produce no planet-warming emissions when out on the road.

In fact, even when accounting for the need to mine for precious metals to create batteries, EVs are still far better for the environment over their lifespan than dirty-fuel-powered models.

However, EVs don't come out on top in every category relative to conventional personal vehicles. Performance, for example, might be better in some areas but not as comparable in others.

That's why someone's praise of their Audi Q4 e-tron on Reddit left readers scratching their heads.

"Couldn't be more pleased with my Q4, after 3000km no regrets," the Redditor captioned a post on the r/electricvehicles forum alongside a picture of the car. "Range is fine and comfort is excellent, and it can be fun sometimes."

When asked a question about the acceleration, though, the original poster described it as "mediocre at best," while another user noted the strange shift in enthusiasm in the post's caption.

"I know, what I meant is I am more than pleased even if I still know the limitations of the vehicle," the OP said. "It's not a performance car, and I need to accept it for what it is."

That response cuts to the heart of the issue. If drivers are so focused on what electric cars don't do, they perhaps spend less time considering the benefits of what they can do.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year." That's a lot of pollution, which encourages rises in global temperatures as the gas traps heat inside the atmosphere, resulting in more frequent and intense extreme weather conditions.

While not perfect — especially considering that electricity is still widely produced by burning dirty fuels — EVs are far superior in that category by comparison. The International Energy Agency noted that "the lifecycle emissions of a [battery electric vehicle] purchased in the United States today are around 45%, 60%, and 65% lower than those of a PHEV, HEV and ICEV."

That shows just how much of an impact you can have if you make your next car an EV. Remember, you'll also benefit from reduced refueling and maintenance costs, while government incentives can significantly cut the purchase price of an EV, with up to $7,500 in tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Always great to hear of another happy EV owner!" read one Reddit comment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.