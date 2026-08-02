In Massachusetts, venomous Asian needle ants are spreading, and their sting can be lethal

Their venom may carry a higher risk of allergic reaction than a honey bee sting.

Health officials and entomologists in Massachusetts are sounding the alarm as Asian needle ants, an invasive species with a painful sting, spread to the Northeast U.S.

What's happening?

According to USA Today, as reported by the Cape Cod Times, a colony of venomous Asian needle ants has been identified in Waltham, adding Massachusetts to the list of confirmed New England locations infested with the tiny bugs.

Other colonies have been reported in Providence, Rhode Island, and have heavily invaded forests in Georgia, USA Today reported.

According to the outlet, worker ants are only about 0.2 inches long, and experts say they can be difficult to identify because they resemble other species. They are usually glossy and dark brown to black, with orange-brown antennae and back legs.

Much of the concern centers on the ants' sting.

Emilee Poole, an entomologist with the U.S. Forest Service, told USA Today the venom can cause a "throbbing, stinging sensation that can last over 30 minutes" and that the pain can return long after the initial sting.

While the ants are not known to behave aggressively, some people have reported severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

North Carolina State University has also found, as USA Today reported, that their venom may carry a higher risk of allergic reaction than a honey bee sting.

Why does it matter?

Asian needle ants threaten the health of local forests by displacing native ant species, which play an important role in seed dispersal for native plants.

Their spread can disrupt the natural systems that help forests regenerate and stay resilient.

The insects can also be easy to overlook.

Poole noted that "the species does not build obvious mounds like the well-known red imported fire ant," which helps explain why infestations may go unnoticed until they are already widespread.

Poole told USA Today that the species has become pervasive in some Georgia forests: "Asian needle ants are in or under nearly every stump, log, or branch on the forest floor."

The species has already been reported in numerous states, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania, as well as as far west as Washington.

Experts say awareness and prevention are the most practical tools for now.

USA Today noted that Asian needle ants often nest in mulch, potted plants, wood chips, leaf litter, railroad ties, and rotting logs rather than obvious ant hills, so people moving landscaping materials are being urged to use caution.

"It is extremely challenging to eliminate Asian needle ants once they are established." Poole said to USA Today. For that reason, she added, "Prevention is key."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.