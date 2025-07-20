Scientists achieve incredible breakthrough with 'artificial leaf' energy device: 'Critical milestone'

Researchers from the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have built a device that mimics how real leaves work, as reported by TechXplore. Like a leaf, you can set the device in the sun, add water, and wait for it to produce hydrogen, all without it needing electricity or producing pollution.

The study refers to the tech as an "artificial leaf" because it works just like a real one. However, because the device doesn't require any wiring to function, it can scale up to a much larger size and remain just as efficient.

"This achievement goes beyond laboratory-scale demonstrations by reaching a module-level efficiency exceeding 10%, a critical milestone toward real-world application," said study author and professor Jae Sung Lee. "The scalability of the artificial leaf into larger panels akin to photovoltaic modules signifies a decisive step toward commercial deployment."

That's great news, considering current hydrogen technology has limited scalability, largely due to infrastructure challenges. But this leaf-like design could make scalable hydrogen technology a more practical energy solution.

Hydrogen technology offers a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels. It can power homes, vehicles, and even factories without producing harmful pollution. Unlike fossil fuels, hydrogen only releases water when used as a fuel, which could improve air quality, especially in industrialized cities.

When made from renewable sources — like sunlight, in the case of these artificial leaves — hydrogen has zero carbon emissions. That's a huge benefit over fossil fuel-based hydrogen, which currently dominates the market. By creating hydrogen using clean devices like the artificial leaf, the world can depend less on polluting energy sources and help slow climate change.

The artificial leaf proved it could go the distance, running for 140 hours while maintaining 99% of its initial performance. That's an encouraging sign for long-term durability. Researchers hope to fine-tune the technology even further by improving how the system separates hydrogen and oxygen and enhancing proton flow within the device.

Once upgraded, this technology could make room for more self-sustaining energy systems that work seamlessly alongside solar panels, providing homes and communities with clean, reliable energy.

