  • Tech Tech

Scientists achieve incredible breakthrough with 'artificial leaf' energy device: 'Critical milestone'

"Signifies a decisive step toward commercial deployment."

by Amy Boyington
"Signifies a decisive step toward commercial deployment."

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers from the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have built a device that mimics how real leaves work, as reported by TechXplore. Like a leaf, you can set the device in the sun, add water, and wait for it to produce hydrogen, all without it needing electricity or producing pollution.

The study refers to the tech as an "artificial leaf" because it works just like a real one. However, because the device doesn't require any wiring to function, it can scale up to a much larger size and remain just as efficient.

"This achievement goes beyond laboratory-scale demonstrations by reaching a module-level efficiency exceeding 10%, a critical milestone toward real-world application," said study author and professor Jae Sung Lee. "The scalability of the artificial leaf into larger panels akin to photovoltaic modules signifies a decisive step toward commercial deployment."

That's great news, considering current hydrogen technology has limited scalability, largely due to infrastructure challenges. But this leaf-like design could make scalable hydrogen technology a more practical energy solution.

Hydrogen technology offers a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels. It can power homes, vehicles, and even factories without producing harmful pollution. Unlike fossil fuels, hydrogen only releases water when used as a fuel, which could improve air quality, especially in industrialized cities.

When made from renewable sources — like sunlight, in the case of these artificial leaves — hydrogen has zero carbon emissions. That's a huge benefit over fossil fuel-based hydrogen, which currently dominates the market. By creating hydrogen using clean devices like the artificial leaf, the world can depend less on polluting energy sources and help slow climate change.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

The artificial leaf proved it could go the distance, running for 140 hours while maintaining 99% of its initial performance. That's an encouraging sign for long-term durability. Researchers hope to fine-tune the technology even further by improving how the system separates hydrogen and oxygen and enhancing proton flow within the device.

Once upgraded, this technology could make room for more self-sustaining energy systems that work seamlessly alongside solar panels, providing homes and communities with clean, reliable energy.

If you don't have solar panels on your home, which of these factors is the biggest barrier to installing them?

Upfront costs 💰

Trouble with my HOA 🚩

Too much maintenance 🔧

An incompatible roof 🏠

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x