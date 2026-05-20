Outrage ensues at graduation as AI skips names during ceremony

"This is so heartbreaking for those students."

A college graduation ceremony in Arizona turned into a major fiasco after an artificial intelligence system tasked with reading students' names skipped dozens of graduates as they crossed the stage.

Videos of the moment quickly spread online. It struck a nerve with viewers who saw it as a painfully public example of what can happen when institutions rely on unproven technology during deeply personal milestones.

College graduates were pissed after their school used AI to announce graduates' names and missed hundreds of names pic.twitter.com/dwz6xFIWiv — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 18, 2026

The disruption occurred May 15 during Glendale Community College's graduation ceremony.

According to KSDK, some students walked across the stage without anyone announcing their names. Maricopa Community Colleges later described the cause as a "technical issue."

In one widely shared video, college president Tiffany Hernandez addressed the crowd, saying, "We're using a new AI system," a comment that was immediately met with loud boos from graduates and family members.

"That is a lesson learned for us," Hernandez added before apologizing as frustration in the audience continued to grow.

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Initially, Hernandez told students they would not be able to walk the stage a second time to hear their names read aloud.

"Each of you were able to walk the stage and get a picture, which is what I would hope is the most meaningful," she said.

But after several minutes of backlash from the crowd, the decision was reversed. Graduates whose names the AI had skipped were invited back to cross the stage again, this time with two people reading names manually.

For many families, graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime event that represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and financial commitment. Many people see having a graduate's name read correctly — or even read at all — as a basic sign of recognition and respect.

Many viewers saw the glitch as a broader warning about institutions adopting AI systems before people fully test them or support them with oversight.

The controversy also reflects growing public frustration over automation replacing human roles in important community spaces. Critics argue that while technology can improve efficiency, rushed implementation can undermine trust and create avoidable failures during meaningful moments.

In a statement after the ceremony, Maricopa Community Colleges said they were "sorry for the disruption it caused during what should have been a celebratory moment for our graduates and their families." They confirmed that officials had contacted affected students directly to apologize.

Still, reactions across social media remained sharply critical.

"What a disrespectful thing to do when recognizing the graduates," one commenter wrote. "This just goes to show, the colleges and universities only care about students paying tuition."

Another user added, "Four years of hard work, thousands in tuition, and your name gets skipped or butchered by a robot. They banned students from using AI on papers but happily let it ruin graduation. Peak laziness."

"This is so heartbreaking for those students who really deserved to hear their name called and their family applaud for them," another commenter wrote.

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