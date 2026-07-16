Inside a Guyana army-ant colony, soldier ants rush a camera searching for the hidden queen

Entomologist George McGavin went looking for one of the rainforest's most elusive rulers, and the footage of what he found feels otherworldly.

In Guyana, with support from BBC Earth, McGavin inserted a probe camera into a living army-ant nest and captured soldier ants swarming the lens, as he attempted to catch a glimpse of the queen hidden inside.

What happened?

To investigate the enormous colony with BBC Earth, McGavin fed an illuminated probe into the ants' temporary shelter full of interlocked bodies.

Instead of building a conventional underground nest, the ants created a kind of living architecture that constantly shifts as the insects work together to shield the colony and protect their queen.

What the camera captured was the colony's defense in action. Big-jawed soldiers converged on the lens, creating an intimate look at the swarm's inner workings and constant activity.

As he began receiving bites from the ants, McGavin explained, "It's not often you get to see right into the heart of a colony of army ants. That is a very privileged view — ow!"

One commenter expressed, "Watching this colony feels like watching a living river. Endless, organized, and unstoppable."

Why does it matter?

Much of what army ants do happens out of sight, particularly in tropical rainforests that are remote, complex, and hard to study.

The video also showed how highly organized insect societies function. Their coordinated movement, layered defenses, and body-built nest reveal a level of cooperation that can be easy to overlook in such small creatures.

Insects are often dismissed as pests, but footage like this shows they are also engineers, predators, and essential parts of natural systems.

Watching reputable nature coverage, visiting science museums, supporting conservation groups, or simply learning more about local insects can help turn fascination into understanding.

If you spend time outdoors, it also helps to observe wildlife from a respectful distance rather than disturbing nests, swarms, or colonies.

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