Miniature 'temples' rising from farm soil reveal harvester ants' vast underground city

Healthy landscapes are full of activity that most people never see.

Strange little towers poking up from farm soil are turning heads online after it was revealed that they were not built by people at all.

Instead, the mounds, which resembled tiny "temples," hinted at a much larger world hidden just below the surface.

What happened?

While walking through farmland in India, wildlife photographer Abhijit Upadhye (@abhijitupadhye) stumbled upon unusual mud structures rising from the ground.

After inspecting the ringed mounds with raised edges that appear carefully shaped, he shared close-up images in an Instagram post.

Upadhye explained that harvester ants made the formations and wrote that "some of the most extraordinary discoveries on the farm happen when you slow down enough to notice the details."

"They looked like miniature temples or the ruins of an ancient civilization emerging from the Earth," he continued. "The creators, however, are harvester ants, beneath these tiny structures lies an entire underground city."

He went on to marvel at the ants' ability to create infrastructure, food storage areas, and even "sophisticated behaviors to prevent their precious stores from germinating."

Why does it matter?

Healthy landscapes are full of activity that most people never see. Ants are often described as ecosystem engineers because their digging can help move soil, improve aeration, and redistribute seeds and nutrients.

On farms and in gardens, that kind of underground work can play a meaningful role in how soil functions.

It also points to biodiversity in everyday places, not just in remote wilderness. A patch of dirt can seem ordinary until a closer look reveals insects building complex homes and reshaping the ground around them.

The poster may have explained it best when he wrote, "Standing over these tiny structures, I couldn't help but marvel at one of nature's recurring lessons: complex outcomes often emerge from simple actions performed consistently and collectively."

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