US recalls 5,000 portable vaporizers after lithium-ion batteries can explode, catch fire

Thousands of portable vaporizers are now subject to a federal recall after safety regulators raised concerns that a battery issue could lead to fire.

For shoppers and current owners alike, the warning is another sign that lithium-ion batteries, though common in everyday electronics, can become hazardous when they fail.

What happened?

Only the Intergalactic/Black version of the Arizer Solo III portable electronic vaporizer is included in the recall, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimating about 5,000 affected units and warning that "the internal lithium-ion battery can explode or ignite, posing fire and burn hazards."

Reports involving the device came before the recall, which applies to that specific version of the portable herbal vaporizer, ABC27 reported. The CPSC said consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact the company for a remedy.

Consumers are being directed to use local hazardous-waste disposal options rather than placing the vaporizers in regular trash. The CPSC said damaged or recalled lithium-ion batteries can create additional hazards during disposal or transport.

The Arizer Solo III portable electronic vaporizer was sold at "specialty, health, and wellness and adult novelty stores nationwide and on Arizer.com." The affected units were sold from May 2025 through January 2026 for about $300.

Why does it matter?

Battery-powered products are often used indoors, carried in bags, or charged near beds, couches, and other flammable materials. A device that overheats or ignites can quickly become a serious home safety issue.

This recall centers on the device, and the vaping industry has long been a source of concern for health experts.

Even reusable vaporizers can become an environmental problem when damaged batteries are not handled properly.

What can I do?

If you own the recalled Intergalactic/Black Arizer Solo III, stop using it immediately and keep it out of regular household garbage.

Customers should contact 7111495 Canada by phone at 1-888-291-0521 or by email and follow any return or replacement instructions provided. If the battery needs to be discarded, follow local hazardous-waste guidelines for handling lithium-ion batteries safely.

To receive a replacement, customers must submit a photo of the word "recalled" written on their device in permanent marker and confirm the device has been disposed of in accordance with regulations.

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