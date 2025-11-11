Scientists make concerning discovery while studying powerful storms: 'Provides valuable insights'

Studies like this one can help raise awareness.

Researchers are furthering our understanding of the connection between two seemingly disparate things: Arctic sea ice and the Indian summer monsoon season.

What's happening?

For a study published in October in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology looked at the link between levels of sea ice in the Arctic and levels of monsoon rainfall on the Indian subcontinent.

Evaluating data quantifying springtime sea ice in the Barents-Kara sea region and Indian summer monsoon rainfall, or ISMR, between 1959 and 2021, they found a troubling correlation: In "low-sea-ice years," there was reduced monsoon rainfall in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, a region including parts of India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The researchers' explanation for this was essentially that a reduction in Arctic sea ice amplifies ocean warming and that this, in turn, affects atmospheric circulation patterns rippling out worldwide. According to the paper, the shifted patterns could ultimately result in the altered weather observed on the Indian subcontinent.

Why is this concerning?

India has both subtropical and tropical climates, and portions of the country rely heavily on the rainy season to survive. The area's agriculture, livestock, and much of its trade are based on a fairly predictable pattern of wet and dry weather.

As the planet overheats due to the proliferation of heat-trapping pollution, the Arctic regions are warming faster than the rest of the world. As a result, the already shrinking Arctic sea ice shelf is set to shrink further and more rapidly, reducing concentrations of sea ice.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

For an India already coping with droughts, heat waves, severe storms, and overall irregular weather patterns, the possibility of drier monsoon seasons could prove downright devastating to crops, the economy, and population health.

What's being done about Arctic sea ice levels?

The best way to combat this phenomenon is to reduce the planet-heating pollution driven by the burning of fossil fuels as a dirty energy source — and the best ways to do that involve transitioning to cleaner, more renewable sources while also improving energy efficiency.

By generating less heat-trapping gas, we can aim to mitigate sea-ice loss in the Arctic and reduce weather pattern disruption worldwide. The transition to energy sources such as solar and wind is a fairly elegant solution too — it has the potential to mitigate rising sea levels and improve air quality at the same time.

Studies like this one can help raise awareness of the pressing issues we face globally, but they can also inform adaptation strategies to protect those most vulnerable to threats such as drought and extreme heat. As the co-authors conclude, "our study provides valuable insights for improving monsoon forecasting and developing effective adaptation strategies for one of the world's most vital climatic phenomena."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.