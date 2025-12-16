Scientists make disturbing discovery on Arctic expedition — here's what you need to know

The Arctic Ocean is precious and unique for a number of reasons.

Researchers have discovered a disturbing link between shrinking Arctic ice and a crucial biological system that helps sequester carbon, which could spell big trouble in the fight against our warming planet.

What's happening?

A study published in the journal Nature Communications found a connection between Arctic sea ice and the biological pump, a crucial natural occurrence that helps with carbon removal from the atmosphere.

Researchers studying the pump found that as sea ice shrinks, the pump gets weaker, meaning less plankton biomass to absorb carbon dioxide and remove it from the atmosphere.

In projected futures with little to no sea ice in the Arctic, the biological pump was incredibly weak, meaning it was pulling little carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Why is a weaker biological pump concerning?

According to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, the biological pump is the process by which phytoplankton absorb carbon dioxide at the surface of the ocean and take it to the deepest parts of the sea when they die or are eaten by larger plankton, effectively removing it from the atmosphere.

Once it reaches the deep ocean, it remains there for hundreds or thousands of years, making it one of our most important and effective natural tools in the fight against rising temperatures.





It accounts for 12% of oceanic carbon absorption, despite covering just under 5% of the global sea surface area. If it loses its ability to sequester carbon at such a high rate, it will make it all the more difficult to stave off the catastrophic effects of our warming planet.

What can be done to protect the Arctic?

The best thing we can do to protect the Arctic Ocean and the surrounding ice is to reduce carbon pollution.

That might sound like a huge undertaking, but every effort helps. For example, driving an electric vehicle takes a gas-guzzling car off the road.

Committing to eco-friendly practices, such as using less single-use plastic and composting organic waste, will also go a long way towards stopping planet-warming gases from entering the atmosphere.

