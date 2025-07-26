  • Tech Tech

Researchers make game-changing discovery that could transform future tech — here's what's happening

Its impact could range from electric vehicles to cellphones.

by Sara Traynor
Researchers from the Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School published a study in Matter on a new type of green energy: aqueous batteries. If the findings are implemented and industrialized, the devices could replace their more popular, lithium-powered counterparts.

Aqueous batteries, according to a news release, are powered by water-based electrolytes, making them safer than lithium-ion ones. While more sustainable than other energy sources, including fossil fuels, lithium-ion batteries do pose incredible risks if misused. Damaged or cheap lithium batteries can spontaneously combust; resulting fires spread quickly and can't be put out by water or fire extinguishers, per the New York City Fire Department.

Unfortunately, aqueous batteries traditionally produce less energy, making them difficult to scale at the same rate.

However, the researchers made a potentially groundbreaking discovery. In aqueous batteries, protons hop through hydrogen bonds, instead of diffusing like lithium ions. 

This means that they can carry energy for longer periods than previously thought possible, providing the groundwork for a lithium-ion battery replacement. 

An aqueous battery can power anything a lithium-ion battery can power, from electric vehicles to cellphones. Electric vehicles, in particular, already benefit the environment; the U.S. Department of Energy reports that they're both more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than those powered by fossil fuels, producing zero tailpipe pollution.

Since the study was only published in June, the tech has not been scaled or mass-produced. If it is, it could be a game-changer, resolving common safety concerns about lithium-ion batteries.

Since they're safer (and more affordable), scientists have been taking an interest in aqueous batteries. For example, an Australian university developed an aqueous zinc-ion battery just last year. 

Organizations that take notice of this discovery may use it to build a more sustainable future.

