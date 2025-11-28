Startup develops AI-powered solution to major problem for farmers: '80% of farms ... are facing it'

"It costs almost $30 billion of losses each year."

The issues facing our environment are large and difficult. But innovative companies using cutting-edge technology and big, bold ideas continue to meet the challenges head-on.

A perfect example is the company Aquawise. As TechCrunch reported, the Bangkok-based company is using AI and existing satellites to monitor water quality on farms in Southeast Asia. The company takes satellite images of fish and shrimp farms and, using artificial intelligence, monitors the water for things like temperature, level of chlorophyll, and oxygen levels.

The information answers a specific set of problems. Traditional water-monitoring solutions can be too costly, and a sudden drop in water quality can be absolutely devastating for shrimp and fish farmers in the region. So the startup founders wanted to provide a more affordable way to help aqua farmers thrive.

This is just one of many companies using cutting-edge technology to tackle environmental problems. For example, a British company called Legume Technology has created a natural alternative to chemical fertilizers that is being deployed in Africa. And a company out of Mexico called Rising Farms is pioneering indoor vertical farming methods that could transform agricultural production.

All of these companies are trying to find innovative solutions to problems that have only grown worse due to the cascading effects of rising temperatures.

In the case of Aquawise, co-founder Patipond Tiyapunjanit explained they are trying to find the biggest issues facing the shrimp and fish industries in Southeast Asia: "We found that it is a water quality problem; 80% of farms in aquaculture today are facing it. It costs almost $30 billion of losses each year."

The founders of the company are particularly interested in the future of their beloved region.

"We want people, especially in Thailand, and in the whole Southeast Asia [region], to feel that they can use it in order to improve their livelihood in terms of the community, the region and the farm itself," explained co-founder Kobchai Duangrattanalert.

While the company is off to a great start, the founders plan to keep on refining its AI model to make it even more accurate. They also continue to raise funding from investors. The hope is that the company can be an integral part of the low-emission field of aqua farming.

