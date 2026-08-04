Apartment renter wanted an EV without home charging, and owners shared their workaround

"You can DC fast charge, but it is typically several times more expensive than your electricity at home."

For apartment renters considering buying an electric vehicle, the biggest question is often not the car itself but how it will be charged. That concern sparked a Reddit thread from a resident whose building does not permit private chargers, and the replies offered a grounded look at what living with an EV can actually require.

What's happening?

On Reddit, the original poster wrote, "I've been looking at electric vehicles lately, but my apartment complex says we can't install private charging stations." They then asked, "I'd like to ask those who already own electric vehicles but don't have private charging stations: how do you usually solve your charging problems?"

Commenters said fast public charging is one way to get by, but it can quickly change the cost equation. As one person put it, "You can DC fast charge, but it is typically several times more expensive than your electricity at home."

If a vehicle sits overnight for long periods, then several users said slow charging from a standard 120-volt outlet can still be adequate. Some commenters described getting between 20 to 50 miles of added range, with outcomes depending on outlet amperage, charging duration, and the car's efficiency.

Why does it matter?

For renters, whether or not an EV makes sense often comes down to daily logistics. Some considerations include commute length, parking setup, and the ability to stay plugged in for 10 to 14 hours at a time.

If a regular outlet can handle most everyday driving, the lower fueling costs that attract many EV shoppers may still be within reach. However, if frequent fast charging becomes necessary, those savings can erode quickly.

The conversation also suggested that not every electrified vehicle is equally practical for renters. Some commenters said plug-in hybrids may be a bad fit without regular charging, because their smaller batteries need more frequent top-ups to make the setup worthwhile. In that situation, a standard hybrid may be the more practical money-saving option.

What can I do?

Before buying, it helps to consider your real driving pattern. There's a big difference between a daily 40-mile routine and a 60-mile round-trip commute. That alone can determine whether Level 1 charging is sufficient or whether public charging would turn into a recurring headache.

It is also worth asking a landlord, property manager, or HOA about whatever charging-related access may already exist, including existing outlets, shared garage power, or flat-fee billing arrangements. While a dedicated private charger might not be allowed, some buildings have standard outlets near parking that can make slow overnight charging possible.

Comparing the full fueling tradeoffs between a battery-electric vehicle, a plug-in hybrid, and a standard hybrid can also help clarify the best choice. Reliable access to even a basic outlet may be enough to make an EV work well. Without that, a hybrid could still reduce gas use without the hassle of searching for chargers.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.