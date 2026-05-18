Mysterious tunnel discovered in Jerusalem may be thousands of years old

"At the beginning, we thought it might just be a natural cave."

A newly uncovered tunnel near Jerusalem is drawing attention after archaeologists said they still cannot say exactly when it was carved or why.

The massive rock-hewn passage, discovered near Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, is the kind of find that raises more questions than answers.

The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Thursday that the 50-meter ancient tunnel was uncovered in a rescue dig carried out before the construction of a new neighborhood project near Ramat Rachel in Jerusalem, according to The Times of Israel. In Israel, archaeological surveys are required before building projects move forward, and this dig revealed something especially unusual.

The structure appears to include an entrance, a staircase, and an unusually tall interior. Archaeologists said some tested sections had ceilings reaching nearly 5 meters (just over 16 feet) high. That scale is part of why the discovery is drawing interest, and experts quickly ruled out the possibility that it was simply a natural cave.

"At the beginning, we thought it might just be a natural cave," excavation co-director Zinovi Matskevich told The Times of Israel. "A huge investment of manpower and resources went into building this tunnel."

So far, researchers have not been able to fully excavate the site, and the material inside appears to have accumulated over hundreds — and perhaps thousands — of years.

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Finds like this can reshape what experts understand about how ancient communities built, organized labor, and used natural resources. The tunnel is close to Ramat Rachel, an area that, according to The Times of Israel, was inhabited from the Iron Age into the Islamic period, making it a potentially important clue in understanding Jerusalem's long development.

Archaeologists' leading theory is that the tunnel may have been used for quarrying, perhaps to access soft chalkstone for major building projects. Debris on the floor and a ceiling shaft that may have helped with airflow support that idea.

Even if the structure's purpose remains uncertain, discoveries made during preconstruction digs show why archaeological oversight can be important when modern development overlaps with ancient landscapes.

Matskevich said the discovery is unlike anything he has seen in more than two decades of work in Jerusalem.

"We were not able to excavate it completely," he said, adding that even partial exploration revealed just how large and labor-intensive the structure was.

He also said archaeologists considered whether the tunnel could be modern but ruled it out because the site contains a heavy, multilayered accumulation associated with long-term use.

While experts still cannot pinpoint an exact date, Matskevich called the discovery "surprising and fascinating," saying it has left researchers with "so many questions."

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