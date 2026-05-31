Highway construction crews in Italy uncover ancient sanctuary with temple ruins dating to 5th century B.C.

Highway work in northern Italy has led to an archaeological surprise after construction crews uncovered the remains of an ancient sanctuary buried beneath the route of a new road.

The discovery, detailed in a May 19 announcement from the Italian Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape, according to Fox News, includes temple foundations and inscribed stones dating back as far as the fifth century B.C.

The find was made in Ponso, a town about 45 miles southwest of Venice, where workers from Veneto Strade S.p.A. were building a road connecting Borgo Veneto and Carceri.

Photo Credit: ABAP Superintendency for the provinces of Padua, Treviso, and Belluno / Facebook

Photo Credit: ABAP Superintendency for the provinces of Padua, Treviso, and Belluno / Facebook

According to officials, the first artifacts surfaced while crews were carrying out wartime ordnance clearance operations. That unexpected sign prompted a broader archaeological investigation, which soon revealed a much larger and older sacred site hidden beneath the construction zone.

Researchers have since identified large rectangular foundation structures believed to be temples. One appears to have been a peripteral temple, meaning it was surrounded by a row of columns on all sides. Photos released from the site show column fragments, stone blocks, and inscribed materials scattered across the excavation area.

Some of the inscriptions are in Latin, but many were written in Venetic script, a pre-Roman language of northeastern Italy. Officials said several stones appear to have been reused later in a paved flooring structure dating to about the first century A.D., while others may still remain in their original positions.

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The site may document a transition from the Veneti people's earlier religious traditions into the Roman period. The mix of Venetic and Latin inscriptions suggests the area remained important even as political and cultural frameworks changed. Officials also said some inscriptions appear to be votive in nature or connected to religious use.

Archaeologists are now actively investigating the site to better understand its layout, age, and purpose. That work includes studying the inscriptions, the temple foundations, and the later paving structure built with reused stones.

Researchers are also examining evidence of possible flooding from an ancient branch of the Adige River. That detail could help explain how the sanctuary changed over time and why parts of it were preserved underground.

The discovery adds to a growing list of major archaeological finds in Italy. Development projects and heritage protection often go hand in hand. When discoveries happen early enough, officials can document and preserve valuable evidence instead of allowing it to disappear during construction.

Officials said early findings suggest "continuity of use and transformation over time, rather than abandonment." They added, "The site appears to have retained an important function during Roman times as well, although expressed through different forms and cultural frameworks than in the earlier phase."

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