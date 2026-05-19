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Ancient plaster once thought to be a Roman breakthrough found 8,000 years earlier in Israel

The discovery pushes the technology back millennia earlier than previously believed.

by Curtis Deacon
The intricate dome of a grand ancient building features a central oculus and ornate columns surrounding the interior.

Photo Credit: iStock

A remarkable archaeological discovery is reshaping what researchers thought they knew about one of the ancient world's most durable building materials.

According to a report from Science Alert, scientists have found that dolomite-based plaster — long believed to be a Roman innovation — was already in use around 9,000 years ago at the Neolithic settlement of Motza, in present-day Israel. The discovery pushes the technology back roughly 8,000 years earlier than previously believed and offers a striking reminder of how sophisticated early human communities could be.

The study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, examined a large settlement at Motza, where researchers analyzed more than 100 Neolithic plaster floors. Many of the surfaces were exceptionally well preserved, with some still showing traces of red decorative pigment.

Using thorough testing with infrared and X-ray technology, the team determined that the floors were made from dolomite-based plaster rather than the simpler calcitic plaster more commonly associated with the period. That distinction matters because dolomite plaster is stronger, dries faster, and offers greater water resistance than traditional alternatives — qualities that likely helped some of the floors survive in near-pristine condition for thousands of years.

The finding is significant not only because it rewrites part of construction history, but also because it underscores the ingenuity of early communities that are often underestimated. Producing dolomite plaster is a technically demanding process, and Motza's residents appear to have used separate kilns for limestone and dolomite depending on the material required.

The research also raises an intriguing historical possibility: the Romans may not have invented this advanced plastering method after all, but instead developed it independently thousands of years after it had already been used — and then lost.

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"The results suggest a technology lost to history," the researchers wrote.

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