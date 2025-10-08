Reporter shares eye-opening video from newly unveiled US high-speed train: 'Incredibly nice'

Many commenters on the video were quick to point out how far the United States lags behind Europe and Asia.

A glimpse of the future of American train travel just rolled into Boston. In a TikTok video, reporter Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) took viewers inside Amtrak's brand-new Acela train, part of the first new fleet the company has launched in 25 years. With their sleek design, personal reading lights, and charging ports at every seat, the trains promise a more modern and comfortable ride for passengers who rely on the busy Northeast Corridor line.

The new Acela trains are designed to reach speeds of up to 160 miles per hour, reducing travel time between major cities such as Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.

While Amtrak's president acknowledged that the trains won't often reach their maximum speeds due to outdated track infrastructure, even modest efficiency improvements can result in shorter commutes and less time spent in traffic.

"Incredibly nice," one person wrote in the comments.

Beyond commuter convenience, the environmental impact is also a key selling point. High-speed rail produces far fewer carbon emissions compared to planes and cars. A single train can take hundreds of vehicles off the road, helping reduce air pollution and easing gridlock in cities plagued by car traffic. Cleaner travel options also contribute to healthier lungs as well as broader climate goals by cutting reliance on gas.

Still, many commenters on the video were quick to point out how far the United States lags behind Europe and Asia, where high-speed rail systems have operated for decades at far faster speeds and with greater reliability.

"Still too slow compared to Chinese high speed trains commissioned 10 years ago," one commenter noted.

"Go to Europe and Asia, this is old news. We are about 30 years behind everybody else," another TikToker said. "What is the plan to get to the present and not stay behind anymore?"

Countries like Japan, France, and China have shown that modern rail infrastructure can truly transform how people live and work, connecting regions that are farther apart while drastically reducing emissions.

The arrival of Amtrak's new fleet is a step in the right direction, signaling investment in cleaner and faster public transportation. However, for American rail to truly revolutionize daily life and keep pace with our neighbors, significant upgrades to infrastructure will be necessary.

Still, for now, commuters can at least look forward to charging their phones, reading under their own personal light, and feeling just a little more modern as the Acela glides out of the station.

