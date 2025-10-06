American Lung Association report reveals which promising tech could prevent 77,000 premature deaths: 'Essential to reducing health impacts'

According to Canary Media, a recent study by the American Lung Association put numbers to the enormous benefits Americans would see if manufacturers switched to energy-efficient sources like heat pumps for industrial heating.

Most manufacturers use combustion boilers for heat, relying on dirty energy sources like coal, oil, gas, or other fuels. When burned, these create pollution that contributes to the overheating of the planet and causes human health issues.

The same can be said for furnaces used to heat households. Not only are they responsible for creating the same sorts of pollution, but they also account for a large portion of energy bills. Upgrading to a heat pump will tackle both of those problems. Rather than generating heat, heat pumps simply transfer heat in the air from one place to another, using less energy and reducing energy bills.

The American Lung Association found in its study that if manufacturers switched to heat pumps for their heating needs, it would have an incredibly positive effect on the health of Americans. Between 2030 and 2050, the switch would deliver $1.1 trillion in public health benefits and prevent 77,200 pollution-related deaths.

"This analysis shows that the transition to zero-emission industrial technologies is essential to reducing health impacts and protecting clean air progress while growing our industrial economy," the report says.

Heat pumps aren't yet made to produce extreme heat, but the study found that there are about 33,500 boilers around the country operating at less than 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). According to the study, if these boilers were swapped out for heat pumps over the next 15 years, on top of saving thousands of lives, it would prevent 33 million asthma attacks, 204,000 asthma cases, and millions of lost school or work days.

The study also found that making the switch would reduce carbon pollution by 1.6 metric tons through 2050.

Will Barrett, an assistant vice president at the American Lung Association who works on national clean air policy, said it's a move "that's going to save lives, reduce health emergencies, cut asthma attacks, [and] keep kids healthy enough to be in school rather than missing school days."

