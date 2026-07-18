Pennsylvania set to approve 283 new generators at Amazon data center despite objections

"This is already a pollution-stressed area, and this is going to add to it."

Amazon's efforts to expand data center infrastructure in Pennsylvania are running into resistance from Bucks County residents.

In a tense meeting on July 14, residents voiced their concerns over the proposed additions to the 250-acre complex.

What happened?

At the center of the debate is a Bucks County mega-project that could add hundreds more fuel-powered backup generators to an already massive buildout.

While the tech giant promises jobs and innovation relating to the data center, PA citizens are voicing concerns about pollution, power demand, higher utility bills, and water use.

Some 76 diesel-powered generators have already been installed at Amazon's 250-acre Falls Township data center site, and regulators now plan to approve 280 more natural gas-fueled generators along with three more diesel units there, WHYY News reported.

Construction at the site is already more than halfway complete, and the full plan is projected to use up to 1 million square feet of retrofitted warehouse space. Amazon has said the campus will support cloud-computing infrastructure and "advance AI innovation," per the publication.

At the meeting, one local, Seema Kazmi, explained why she opposed the additions, saying, "This is already a pollution-stressed area, and this is going to add to it."

Thousands of others have signed a petition to slow data center development in the area, with residents saying that "these mega-developments—such as the massive projects approved in Falls Township and proposed in West Rockhill—threaten our environment, our public health, and our local quality of life."

Amazon's project is eligible for government tax abatements through the Keystone Opportunity Zone program.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are already reshaping the energy grid and the American economy.

While these facilities can power useful tools that improve industry and accelerate technological advancements, they also require enormous amounts of electricity and significant water for cooling, creating strain on power grids, local infrastructure, and essential resources.

Falls Township residents are certainly not the only Americans who have voiced their opposition to these massive projects. Even as this one moves forward, it's clear that more people than ever want additional protections and regulations against this fast-growing industry.

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