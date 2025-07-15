Tech company set to open game-changing facility that solves major issue with EV batteries: 'Boosting the next generation'

"This is exactly the type of company we are keen to support."

United Kingdom-based green tech startup Altilium is making progress on a brand-new £30 million (approximately $40 million) facility in the city of Plymouth, and the company recently hosted local council members for a site tour, Renewable Energy Magazine reported.

Altilium's focus is truly innovative in the electric vehicle space. The company pioneered EV batteries created from 95% recycled materials, with a finished product that reportedly performs as well as batteries made from freshly mined metals.

Christian Marston, Altilium's chief operating officer, described the company's mission as "decarbonizing transport, creating a circular supply chain, and helping to deliver energy security for the UK." In the process, it also demonstrates the diverse dividends reaped through investments in clean energy.

The company's reclamation of "recycled cathode and anode materials" could, according to Altilium, reduce new emissions by as much as 25% for each new EV on the road, and Marston told Reuters in February that the technology would "cut costs" by 20%.

Its operations have wide-ranging, beneficial repercussions for the city of Plymouth and the broader Devon area. Council staff saw ongoing construction firsthand at the 174,000-square-foot facility and met with Altilium's principals.

Plymouth Councilor Tom Briars-Delve lauded the company's mission and its "commitment" to investing in the city, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

Briars-Delve praised Altilium's novel "sustainable recovery of critical minerals" from EV batteries and touted the career opportunities the site is expected to create.

"This is exactly the type of company we are keen to support as it is boosting the next generation of green, well-paid jobs for local residents. We look forward to the build out of this new facility," he said.

Automakers sold a record number of electric vehicles in the United Kingdom in 2024, per The Guardian. The lower costs Marston attributed to the end product of Altilium's battery recycling process could encourage even more British drivers to make their next car an EV.

Marston echoed council members' remarks about the beneficial impact of green tech investment on the local economy, stating in the magazine report that Altilium is "proud to be investing in Plymouth and helping to build a new, sustainable industry in the region that supports jobs, innovation, and the environment."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.