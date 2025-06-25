Startup unveils game-changing new tech that could revolutionize power grids: 'Keeps power flowing reliably'

Interesting Engineering reported on the new and upcoming work of Allye Energy, an energy storage startup company located in the UK.

Allye Energy has shared news of its brand-new battery energy storage systems, the MAX1000 and MAX1500, designed for use in industrial applications. The MAX1000 has a storage capacity of one megawatt-hour, while the MAX1500 will have a capacity of 1.5 megawatt-hours.

Created with repurposed battery packs from electric vehicles, the product is designed to make energy grids more resilient. The company highlighted recent blackouts in Portugal and Spain, along with substation fires in Exeter and Heathrow, as evidence of power infrastructure failures that the company claims the new storage systems can mitigate.

ESS News reported that the company shared, "Unlike traditional batteries, MegaMAX range combines up to 18 repurposed EV battery packs with mixed chemistries (LFP and NMC), significantly reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing energy diversity and reliability."

The MAX1000 and MAX1500 utilize an advanced AI system that responds almost instantaneously to frequency fluctuations on the grid. Once a fluctuation is detected, the products absorb or inject power as needed to maintain the grid's stability, just like a regular power plant, but much quicker. More stable energy grids could keep the power on, regardless of the weather, and possibly lead to reduced consumer rates.

According to Interesting Engineering, the company explained in a statement, "Without the natural inertia provided by traditional power plants, renewable-heavy grids need new solutions to maintain the critical 50Hz frequency that keeps power flowing reliably."

Additionally, the reduction of the environmental impact with these battery storage systems is significant, as each unit reduces embedded carbon by 40% or more, resulting in up to 100 tons of carbon pollution saved. Less carbon pollution would result in cleaner air and water, potentially leading to a decrease in health problems in communities.

Though Allye Energy designed these repurposed EV battery packs to stabilize energy grids, the product could have future implications for EV batteries themselves.

Applying this concept to vehicles could result in more powerful batteries, making EVs even more appealing and accessible to drivers when compared to standard vehicles. Longer-lasting or more powerful EV batteries would aid in the global sustainability goal of reducing pollution emitted by standard vehicles.

Longer-lasting batteries in vehicles would reduce charging costs, as well. However, until such a battery comes along, drivers can enhance their EV savings and reduce charging costs with at-home solar installation. EnergySage, a TCD-vetted source, is an excellent place to begin with its free tool to find and compare solar installation quotes with ease.

However, for now, those looking to maintain local grid integrity can currently order the MAX1000. Allye Energy is launching the MAX1500 sometime in the summer of 2025.

