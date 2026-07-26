Alabama lawmaker backs AI data center pause over water, power, and community strain

An Alabama congresswoman is calling for Washington to slow down one of the fastest-growing parts of the AI boom: data centers.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., said communities needed stronger federal protections before more massive facilities are allowed to tap into local water and power systems.

What happened?

The AI Data Center Moratorium Act would freeze new AI data center projects and major expansions while lawmakers work out federal rules for the industry, and Sewell said Tuesday that she has joined the House bill as a cosponsor, according to the Alabama Daily News.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and has a Senate counterpart led by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Alabama Daily News reported that Cleanview's tracking shows 27 Alabama data centers are operating or planned.

Pointing to concerns about "their neighborhoods, infrastructure, and quality of life," Sewell said people in her district are "asking thoughtful, commonsense questions" about water consumption, electricity needs, environmental effects, and whether local communities will truly benefit from these developments.

She also made clear that she isn't opposed to AI or innovation itself. Rather, Sewell argued, federal policy hasn't kept pace with the industry's rapid growth, especially as more communities are being asked to host massive new facilities.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are the physical backbone of AI, cloud computing, streaming, and many online services. As AI tools spread into workplaces, homes, and public systems, the facilities that train and power them can require enormous amounts of electricity and water, tying the technology directly to the energy grid and local utilities.

AI could help improve grid forecasting, speed scientific discovery, and optimize clean energy systems, but its growth also brings risks, including heavy power demand, high water use, security concerns, misuse, and unintended costs such as higher utility bills or added strain on public infrastructure. Similar concerns have surfaced in New Mexico, where an advocacy group is pushing state lawmakers toward a data center moratorium of their own.

Before clear protections are in place, Sewell warned, underserved communities can end up carrying an outsized share of those pressures. The debate over data centers touches on cost of living, environmental health, and whether the benefits of AI are being shared fairly.

What's being done?

Under the proposed moratorium, new construction would pause until federal rules are established "to protect workers, communities, natural resources, and consumers while ensuring the benefits of AI are broadly shared."

Only 12 House Democrats have publicly backed the legislation so far, and its chances are slim in a Republican-controlled Congress. Even so, the bill adds pressure to a fast-moving debate over how, where, and under what standards AI infrastructure should be built. A New York village weighing its own 12-month pause on AI data centers has shown the same debate playing out at the local level.

At the state level, the Alabama Public Service Commission has already sought public input on how data centers should be evaluated going forward.

"The bill simply says, let's put common sense guardrails in place before this expansion continues," Sewell said. "... Responsible innovation and community protection are not competing goals. They are complementary ones."

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