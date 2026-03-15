Fortunately, there are many things you can do to reduce your exposure.

A Sweden-based study found that long-term exposure to air pollution can increase a person's risk of developing motor neuron disease. This includes disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is better known as ALS.

What's happening?

The study looked at 1,463 patients who were newly diagnosed with motor neuron disease, or MND. It had two control groups. One was made of 7,310 people in the general population, and the other had 1,768 people who were biological siblings of the MND patients.

In its discussion, the study noted that nitrogen dioxide and many kinds of particulate matter were linked to accelerated decline in MND patients.

Particulate matter consists of extremely tiny particles that float in the air. It comes from things like wildfires or car tailpipe exhaust.

Other studies have previously had more conflicting results. The new study noted that traits such as its larger sample size and nationwide design offered it more validity.

Why is this study worth caring about?

When you consider Sweden's air quality, the observations become a little more concerning.

"We can see a clear association, despite the fact that levels of air pollution in Sweden are lower than in many other countries," said Jing Wu, PhD, one of the study's co-authors at Karolinska Institutet, in a report by the institute.

In fact, Yale's 2024 Environmental Performance Index ranked Sweden seventh-best out of 180 countries in its air quality category. The nation scored an 81.1 out of 100, and this score reflected an improvement of 7.4 points over 10 years.

While the study provides useful information for anyone with MND to know, it's especially important for people with ALS. As the study stated, ALS makes up between 85% and 90% of MND cases.

Particulate matter exposure is also linked to other neurodegenerative disorders like dementia. It can even affect people indoors by building up while children are in school or if you use a gas stove in your home.

What can be done about air pollution?

As the researchers wrote in the study's conclusion, "These results highlight the public health importance of improving air quality to reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases and to improve the outcome of patients with these diseases."

Fortunately, there are many things you can do to reduce your exposure to air pollution today to protect your health.

For indoor air quality, consider switching to an induction stove. If that's not in your budget, your local buy nothing group might have an air purifier you can use. Cracking open a window or door can also refresh the air.

When you're outside, be aware of the Air Quality Index. If it's high, consider wearing a mask to filter out air pollution and allergens like pollen. There may be a Mask Bloc in your area that can give or mail you masks if accessing these tools is difficult.

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