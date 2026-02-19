Experts reveal incredibly easy habit for healthier household: 'An important piece of a healthy lifestyle'

"Sometimes it's hard to really grasp the impact."

A German tradition is being picked up in homes around the world, and residents are seeing the benefits, according to Time.

Lüften is the practice of airing out a home by opening its windows every day. This is done even when it's cold outside. Experts support the practice as the ventilation improves indoor air quality. By clearing out dust and allergens, studies have shown people enjoy improved cognitive capacity and better sleep.

"Sometimes it's hard to really grasp the impact of indoor air quality because people can experience it so differently," said consultant Ian Cull, per Time. "Air quality is an important piece of a healthy lifestyle. It's not just about exercising, eating right, and getting good sleep."

The exception to the usefulness of lüften is if the outdoor air quality is bad. This can happen during wildfires or smog conditions.





Regardless of how you attain better indoor air quality, the experts are quite clear that it has significant benefits.

"In terms of wellness, cognition, and worker performance, there's an emerging literature that says we need fresh air to be OK and to be fully functioning in our respective indoor environments," said biomedical engineer Mark Hernandez, per Time.

