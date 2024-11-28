Doctors make disturbing new observation after tracking increase in hospital visits: 'The emergency department is ... under stress'

This surge in hospital visits shows how air quality affects our lives in ways we might not expect.

More people are heading to the emergency room during periods of high air pollution, even when pollution levels meet current safety guidelines, according to new research from Italy.

The findings highlight a connection between our air and our health.

What's happening?

Scientists studying over 300,000 emergency room visits at a major hospital in Florence discovered something concerning: When air pollution levels went up, hospital visits increased by 10-15% within just a few days, according to Air Quality News.

Young people came in with more injuries from traffic accidents, while older folks struggled with breathing problems. Even skin conditions saw an uptick during these pollution spikes.

Why is air pollution's impact on emergency rooms concerning?

Dr. Andrea Rossetto, who led the research, explained the troubling cycle: "We're seeing more patients with breathing difficulties at a time when the emergency department is already under stress with more trauma cases, with potentially worse outcomes for such patients."

Traffic plays a double role here. It causes accidents and also pumps out the pollution that sends more people to the hospital with breathing troubles. When hospitals get overcrowded this way, it can mean longer wait times and worse outcomes for everyone who needs care.

What's being done about air pollution's health impacts?

Understanding this connection helps hospitals prepare better for busy periods when air quality dips. But the real win comes from preventing these situations in the first place.

More cities are embracing clean transportation options like electric buses and expanded bike lanes. At home, you can protect your family's health by checking daily air quality reports and planning outdoor activities accordingly. Using air purifiers indoors and switching to electric appliances can also create cleaner air in your space.

These simple changes support your health and reduce the pollution that dirties the air.

The research was presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress and adds to growing evidence that cleaner air means healthier communities and less strain on our healthcare system.

As Dr. Barbra Backus, an emergency physician not involved in the study, put it per Medical Xpress, now is the time to "do all we can to minimize emissions and reduce exposure to air pollution."

