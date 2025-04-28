Manufacturer launches cutting-edge technology that could slash energy bills for homes and businesses: 'A key milestone'

Aiko, a Chinese solar manufacturer, launched its newest product at Solar Solutions Amsterdam last month, PV Magazine reported. The product is a solar module intended for commercial and industrial use, and its release marks the third generation of Aiko's Infinite series.

Infinite prioritizes "ultimate efficiency, intelligent technology, pure aesthetics, and unrivaled durability," according to the Aiko website. The module upholds these values, reaching up to 25% efficiency thanks to Aiko's all back contact technology. The company released the first generation of the Infinite series and ABC technology in 2023.

"By combining groundbreaking efficiency with a sleek aesthetic, we are providing the market with the most advanced ABC technology available today," a spokesperson said, per PV Magazine.

While traditional solar cells contain electrical contacts on both their front and back sides, ABC cells have these contacts only on their back sides, Smart Energy Answers explained. The location of ABC cells' electrical contacts makes them more efficient by allowing them to absorb up to 95% of incoming light –– compared to the 80-90% traditional cells can absorb.

The new module builds upon this technology, producing up to 20 watts more energy than previous generations, PV Magazine shared. The module also generates 30% more energy than its competitors in partial shade.

Solar panels provide more sustainable electricity than electricity produced by burning non-renewable resources such as coal and natural gas. The 25% efficiency of Aiko's module improves the sustainability of solar panels even more.

Aiko made its solar panel available for global delivery during its release at Solar Solutions Amsterdam, according to PV Magazine, so consumers from industries to homeowners can install it. Installing solar panels can save homeowners up to $1,500 on energy annually and an average of $4,600 in tax benefits. EnergySage can help you explore solar options and determine how much you could save.

"The launch of Infinite into global delivery is a key milestone in our expansion," the spokesperson said.

