  • Tech Tech

Manufacturer launches cutting-edge technology that could slash energy bills for homes and businesses: 'A key milestone'

"The most advanced … technology available today."

by Maris Toalson
"The most advanced ... technology available today."

Photo Credit: Aiko

Aiko, a Chinese solar manufacturer, launched its newest product at Solar Solutions Amsterdam last month, PV Magazine reported. The product is a solar module intended for commercial and industrial use, and its release marks the third generation of Aiko's Infinite series.

Infinite prioritizes "ultimate efficiency, intelligent technology, pure aesthetics, and unrivaled durability," according to the Aiko website. The module upholds these values, reaching up to 25% efficiency thanks to Aiko's all back contact technology. The company released the first generation of the Infinite series and ABC technology in 2023.

"By combining groundbreaking efficiency with a sleek aesthetic, we are providing the market with the most advanced ABC technology available today," a spokesperson said, per PV Magazine.

While traditional solar cells contain electrical contacts on both their front and back sides, ABC cells have these contacts only on their back sides, Smart Energy Answers explained. The location of ABC cells' electrical contacts makes them more efficient by allowing them to absorb up to 95% of incoming light –– compared to the 80-90% traditional cells can absorb.

The new module builds upon this technology, producing up to 20 watts more energy than previous generations, PV Magazine shared. The module also generates 30% more energy than its competitors in partial shade.

Solar panels provide more sustainable electricity than electricity produced by burning non-renewable resources such as coal and natural gas. The 25% efficiency of Aiko's module improves the sustainability of solar panels even more.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Aiko made its solar panel available for global delivery during its release at Solar Solutions Amsterdam, according to PV Magazine, so consumers from industries to homeowners can install it. Installing solar panels can save homeowners up to $1,500 on energy annually and an average of $4,600 in tax benefits. EnergySage can help you explore solar options and determine how much you could save.

"The launch of Infinite into global delivery is a key milestone in our expansion," the spokesperson said.

Which factor would motivate you to pay more for a sustainable product?

Superior quality 💎

Trendier style ✨

Bigger environmental impact 💚

I wouldn't pay more 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

This revolutionary startup promises lower energy bills when you lease solar panels: 'We're guaranteeing that the customer is going to save money'

"It really is worth getting somebody … [who] build(s) that 20 years of service into their pricing."
Business

Here's how the 'Reddit of solar reviews' pushes 'scumbags' out of the industry and makes going solar less stressful: 'We help expose them'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x