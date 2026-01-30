Producers pull hit song from streaming services after severe public backlash: 'Doesn't belong in art'

In a world where generative artificial intelligence is estimated to jeopardize some 300 million jobs, it was only a matter of time until humans began to fight back.

That was the impetus behind production duo HAVEN. rerecording their song, "I Run," after initially releasing it with an AI-manipulated voice.

"I Run" had skyrocketed in popularity when it was officially released in late October, even hitting No. 11 on the U.S. Spotify chart.

But in late November, listeners suddenly found the catchy tune removed from streaming services after several major and independent music companies — including the Recording Industry Association of America and the International Federation of the Phonograph Industry — accused the producers of copyright infringement, the Guardian reported.

The takedown notices stated that "I Run" lacked a credited singer, adding that the vocals seemed to borrow elements from another popular singer.

Those complaints would snowball into what may well be the first case of a human taking a job from an AI.

What happened?

HAVEN., the name of the British music producer duo Harrison Walker and Jacob Donaghue, teased the release of "I Run" on TikTok in early October before it hit streaming platforms. Social media users fell in love immediately, and when the song was officially released Oct. 29, listeners began to speculate who the uncredited singer was.

"Guys, this is a jorja smith's song," one commenter wrote, referring to the 28-year-old British R&B singer.

HAVEN. initially leaned into the comparisons to Smith, hashtagging her name in a since-deleted post featuring the song, according to Billboard.

"It was more so just embracing that it does sound like her," a HAVEN. spokesperson told Billboard. "It became an organic trend."

But it wasn't Jorja Smith's voice, as the singer took to TikTok to confirm. It was something else entirely.

In a since-deleted video set to "I Run," Smith asked, "Who actually is this?" She also replied to a commenter, writing, "it's not meeeee," Billboard reported.

As suspicions grew surrounding the origin of the song's vocals, and as HAVEN. played into the rumors that Smith worked on the track, her label, FAMM, the RIAA, and the IFPI called on social and streaming platforms to take the song down.

In reaction to takedown notices and accusations of stealing Smith's voice, HAVEN. confirmed it actually used AI to manipulate Donaghue's vocals to create the song.

According to Billboard, the pair used Sumo, an AI music generator, to create "I Run." The duo said they did not specifically mention Smith in their AI requests but had prompted the AI tool for "soulful vocal samples." HAVEN. did not respond to The Cool Down's request to comment.

"It's been such an honor to see the love and support for 'I Run' these past few weeks," HAVEN. told Billboard. "What started as something fun and experimental between two producers and music-lovers ended up taking the internet by storm. I'm aware that AI has become part of that storm. It shouldn't be any secret that I used AI-assisted vocal processing to transform solely my voice for 'I Run.'"

Fans who had initially loved the song quickly pushed back after discovering that AI had been used in its creation.

"AI doesn't belong in art," one commenter wrote on a HAVEN. TikTok.

"I refuse to support an AI song," another said.

"Use a real vocalist," wrote a third. "And give her credit."

A human steps in

Singer Kaitlin Aragon filmed her own cover of "I Run" for TikTok and posted it Nov. 13, not knowing that AI was used for the original vocals.

"I just genuinely loved the song," she told The Cool Down.

Aragon said that after she posted her now-viral cover, Broke Records, which works with HAVEN., reached out to her and asked if she'd formally record the vocals for the song.

She accepted immediately, and HAVEN. started advertising their collaboration with Aragon on TikTok.

Aragon told The Cool Down she understands why people feel strongly about AI usage in artistic fields.

"People want to feel a human connection behind what they're experiencing," she said.

"[But] artists have always used whatever was available to them to create the art they want to make," she continued, "whether that's new instruments, production technology, auto-tune or digital platforms. … I personally believe the conversation needs to shift from whether AI belongs in music at all to how artists can use it responsibly."

Are listeners ready for AI-generated music?

This isn't the first time music fans have been prickled after realizing new technology was involved in song production, Robert Fink, professor of musicology at UCLA, told The Cool Down.

Fink pointed to the previous technological advancements that were met with public backlash: In the 1920s, the music industry initially feared radio broadcasting would stop people from buying music; fans initially didn't think synthesizers and drum machines throughout the 1980s constituted "real music"; and Auto-Tune was highly controversial when it was used in the early 2000s. AI could very well be the next phase, Fink said.

"It's an impersonation problem, not an artificial intelligence problem," he explained.

In the case of 'I Run,' "the funny thing is that 'the fix' was to have a real human … imitate the AI version," Fink said. "Her voice is the guarantee that there's an actual person there [singing]."

Whether "I Run" becomes a cautionary tale or a blueprint for AI collaboration may depend less on the technology itself and more on transparency.

Most listeners reported feeling uncomfortable when they cannot tell whether a song used AI, according to a November study by Deezer and Ipsos. The majority of the study participants also feel that these songs should be publicly labeled as AI-generated.

"As soon as people become aware [AI is] a possibility, it really kind of freaks them out," Fink continued. "It's like an attraction, repulsion. It's fascinating. And of course, the whole recording industry proceeds from there. But, there's always this kind of undertone of anxiety about it."

"I Run" isn't the first time AI has been used in successful music, either.

"We have completely AI-generated stars," Fink pointed out, referring to virtual anime streamers who have been selling out live venues. "People are perfectly happy to consume [this]," he added, calling Aragon's cover a temporary "tranquilizer" until fans adapt to the change.

Fink acknowledged that it will take some time for listeners to adapt to AI integration without panic or confusion.

"Culture at large is filled with this sort of nameless dread about [how] AI is going to take over the world," he said. "AI is just the tool."

AI's problem isn't just within the music industry

While AI has exploded in popularity and use, U.S. residents have been increasingly fighting off the development of AI data centers throughout the country.

The opposition stems largely from bipartisan concerns that AI data centers will increase energy bills, destroy water sources, and pollute our communities, the Guardian reported.

As of reporting, there are over 5,400 data centers in the U.S.

But 2025 marked a significant "turning point" for the construction of these facilities as more communities and residents began protesting them, leading to a reported $98 billion in canceled projects in just three months.

Amid continued backlash over AI involvement in fields like education, work, advertising, and, yes, music, consumers are sending a clear message to companies and creators alike: stop the slop.

