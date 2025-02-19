Gardeners shocked by wildly inaccurate graphic: 'At least this one is funny'

While AI has enormous potential, it is not always factually correct, with users receiving information that is wrong or doesn't make sense.

This was recently highlighted by a post on Reddit that shared an infographic that had been generated by artificial intelligence that looked at growing grapefruit seeds.

Image Credit: Reddit

The infographic included a lot of factually incorrect information on how to successfully cultivate grapefruit plants from seeds, and the descriptions didn't make sense. Additionally, it gave the impression that the trees were quick to grow and produce fruit, which is contrary to the truth. In fact, grapefruit trees can take anywhere from around five to 10 years to mature and produce fruit. "Gardening information online has taken a nosedive," the OP wrote.

The post was included in a subreddit dedicated to exposing all the bad things about AI — and there are a lot of them. AI is only as good as the data it has been trained on, and poor or factually incorrect information generated by the intelligence can be due to the quality of data training, bias, poor prompting, or errors. As a result, some AI models used by companies produce content that can harm rather than help users.

AI is also bad for the environment because the data centers that it relies on need an enormous amount of energy and also use large amounts of water for cooling. As AI continues to expand, it is estimated that it will be responsible for 8% of global energy use by 2030. A lot of the energy powering these centers is dirty energy produced using coal, oil, and gas, which releases huge amounts of harmful pollution that is making our air dirty and warming the planet.

While the use of AI has been revolutionary for many things, such as conservation projects and transforming farming, it still has a negative environmental impact and can aid in the spread of misinformation — two problems that need to be solved.

While the AI-generated image shared on this post was factually incorrect, it wasn't hurting anyone.

"At least this one is funny," one commenter wrote.

