AI-generated 'Fruit Love Island' TikTok series becomes fastest-growing ever: 'This is so worrying'

The series' rapid rise has left audiences both stunned and unsettled.

A bizarre AI-generated TikTok series featuring animated fruit characters in a dating show format is exploding online — and not everyone is thrilled about it.

The creators behind "Fruit Love Island," run by TikTok account AI Cinema (@ai.cinema021), have reportedly shattered records as the fastest-growing account on the platform, amassing over 3 million followers in just nine days after launching on March 13, according to ToonHive on X.

An AI-powered TikTok account behind Fruit Love Island series is already the fastest-growing ever, gaining 3M+ followers in 9 days since launching on March 13th.



It has videos hitting tens of millions of views within hours and a rapidly growing fandom. pic.twitter.com/I6nRukSicp — ToonHive (@ToonHive) March 23, 2026

The account's videos routinely garner tens of millions of views within hours, drawing an ever-expanding fanbase eager to follow the outlandish, AI-crafted storylines.

In the clips, the animated fruit characters flirt, argue, and couple up in a parody of reality dating shows like "Love Island," all created using generative AI. New episodes appear at a pace that would be nearly impossible for human animators to match.

"How am I supposed to compete with this?" one creator wrote. "It takes me 3 days to make an animation of just waves crashing."

The series' rapid rise has left audiences both stunned and unsettled.

"This is so worrying," one commenter said.

Others expressed unease about the implications for human creators.

"This is really bad because it puts actual artists and actual people who work hard down the drain," another user wrote.

Beyond creative concerns, the trend highlights a bigger shift in how content is produced and consumed online.

AI-generated videos can be created quickly and at a massive scale, but that speed comes with environmental costs. These tools rely on energy-intensive data centers that consume large amounts of electricity and water.

While AI has the potential to do good, such as improving renewable energy systems or streamlining industries, its explosive growth is also raising questions about resource use and long-term impacts.

At the same time, some users are questioning the appeal itself.

"Why would anyone enjoy this?" one commenter asked.

"This is just disappointing," another added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.