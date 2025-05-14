"He became emotional about the messages and would cry to me as he read them out loud."

As AI chatbots and large language models continue to boom in usage and popularity around the world, a troubling trend has emerged in their usage: delusions of grandeur fueled by AI's responses and conversations.

Miles Klee of Rolling Stone detailed several instances of this troubling behavior, in which people become increasingly dependent on large language models like ChatGPT in their day-to-day life, relying on AI to complete simple tasks, such as composing text messages. But their use of the programs goes beyond reliance, bordering on obsession and veering toward delusion.

However, some people have begun to see themselves as messiahs or highly spiritual beings, fueled by praise and encouragement from ChatGPT.

Kat, one of the people interviewed by Rolling Stone, said her partner became conspiracy-obsessed, believing a number of absurd things and viewing himself as "the luckiest man on Earth."

"In his mind, he's an anomaly," Kat told Rolling Stone. "That in turn means he's got to be here for some reason. He's special and he can save the world."

Another woman detailed the way her husband slipped into a parasocial relationship with the chatbot, which quickly turned to spiritual delusion.

"He would listen to the bot over me," she told RS. "He became emotional about the messages and would cry to me as he read them out loud. The messages were insane and just saying a bunch of spiritual jargon."

Her husband went on to say that the bot was teaching him to talk to God, or that the bot was God, or that he was God. He had been so radically transformed by the experience that he claimed he might end their marriage of seven years if she didn't start using the program as well.

AI chatbots and large language models like ChatGPT continue to pose societal and environmental issues. They use massive amounts of power, which frequently comes from dirty energy sources like gas and coal, notes the World Economic Forum. They consume massive amounts of water at a time when clean, drinkable water is becoming a scarce resource across the globe.

And they continue to have a reputation for getting facts wrong, one that is becoming worse and worse as they scrape information from other inaccurate large language model-generated sources.

While AI can be used for good, it's clear that the technology still has plenty of issues that need to be addressed.

