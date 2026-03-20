Farmer makes surprising discovery while testing sheep grazing alongside solar panels

It is not surprising that the practice is gaining widespread attention.

Agrivoltaics, an increasingly popular practice in the agriculture industry, combines solar panels and crop production for optimal land use. Farmers can benefit from the maximized land use, gaining revenue from excess energy production in addition to traditional harvests.

One farmer, Tom Warren, made a surprising discovery after adding sheep to the equation, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

Warren, a landowner on the outskirts of the Australian city of Dubbo, deploys 30,000 solar panels across approximately 124 acres on his farm.

While initially worried about the solar panels and their potential to restrict the sheep's grazing, he soon realized the world of agrivoltaics and "solar shepherding" yielded significant results, the AFP noted.

"The solar farm income is greater than I would ever get off agriculture in this area," he discovered. "We've had about a 15% increase in the gross revenue."

He found that he was reaping the benefits from the solar energy produced, while the sheep also experienced improved comfort and consistent access to vegetation.

"Normally, they would seek out trees and camp under the trees, but you can see that the sheep are seeking out the shade of the panels," Warren observed.

Beyond the shade, the sheep also enjoy the consistent, high-quality grass. Because the grass is shielded by solar panels, it is free from common farming concerns, such as extreme heat and demanding irrigation needs.

The biggest surprise, however, may have come from the sheep wool. Thanks to a constant, consistent diet of high-quality vegetation, the sheep produce wool that grows evenly.

Warren said: "The wool is actually better and cleaner."

The surrounding community can also benefit from simply living near a sheep-and-solar farm.

For example, community solar farms often produce excess energy that can be sold back to consumers, potentially reducing energy costs for local residents. With sheep grazing beneath the solar panels, people can also reap the benefits of a local, sustainable source of meat.

Given the multifaceted benefits of shepherding alongside solar panels, it is not surprising that the practice is gaining widespread attention in the agriculture industry.

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