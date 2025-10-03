Energy company powers up revolutionary project that uses farmland — here's how it works

German energy company Vattenfall has commissioned what officials describe as the country's largest agrivoltaic plant to date, according to PV Magazine.

The massive 76-megawatt facility in Tützpatz is looking to prove that farms can generate income from both agriculture and clean energy production from the same land.

The groundbreaking new project spans 93 hectares and uses 146,000 bifacial solar modules that capture sunlight from both sides. Officials designed the system to work in tandem with traditional farming operations, including livestock grazing and crop rotation.

PV Magazine noted that project engineers developed the facility in three distinct sections, each optimized for different agricultural activities. The largest section provides 43.3 megawatts of capacity across 47.5 hectares, where solar panels work alongside livestock farming operations.

Six mobile chicken coops will house up to 2,500 chickens each, allowing the birds to graze freely under the protective shade of the panels. The elevated arrays shield animals from harsh weather and provide natural shelter during hot summer days.

The remaining sections, meanwhile, use tracking systems that follow the sun throughout the day, maximizing energy production and maintaining space for machinery. Officials mounted the solar panels on tracking systems that can tilt east-west from horizontal positions, ensuring optimal sunlight capture without interfering with farming equipment.

Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Power and Air Condition Solution Management was able to secure the electricity for the project via a 10-year power purchase agreement, per PV Magazine. The clean energy would power approximately 4,600 mobile phone communication sites out of the company's 35,000 total locations across Germany.

The solar panels will make daily farm work easier by creating cooler microclimates, creating safer working conditions and relief from sun exposure. The wider spacing can help to ensure operations continue without disruption, generating additional income via energy sales. The panels also reduce air pollution and provide consistent shelter for livestock, improving their overall health.

Vattenfall's project shows that addressing environmental challenges head-on can strengthen rural communities at the same time.

According to PV Magazine, officials were able to build the facility without any public subsidies, offering genuine economic benefits for farming families and the wider community. They plan to add a 50.4-megawatt battery storage system by 2027, creating an even more reliable clean energy resource for the region.

