New research makes exciting discovery about the future of quick-install HVAC tech: 'Utilities … are installing them in a dozen different cities'

A report shows that providing large multifamily buildings with dependable, more affordable comfort could be as easy as plugging in a next-gen HVAC system.

Steven Nadel, a senior fellow at the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, spoke with Yale Climate Connections about cold-climate window-mounted heat pumps.

As it stands, the building sector is a significant source of harmful air pollution. That's especially true for buildings with outdated construction or features — like a gas furnace that works about three times as hard as a modern heat pump to keep your dwelling warm.

What's more, inefficient HVACs can lead to higher electricity costs, particularly as energy prices rise. However, renters can face additional challenges in upgrading their equipment.





"Multifamily buildings often have central systems. They may be old and inefficient, and it can be very difficult to retrofit some of these systems," Nadel shared with Yale Climate Connections.

Fortunately, window-mounted heat pumps are emerging as an easy and cost-effective way to provide year-round heating and cooling in these situations. As Nadel explained, these heat pumps plug into a normal outlet. They also hang over sills like a "saddle," so they don't hinder outside views.

"They are getting more common. The New York City Housing Authority has purchased significant quantities of them, installing them in some of their buildings. But there are also utilities, cities, and others that are installing them in a dozen different cities," Nadel shared.

