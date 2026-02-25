Homebuyer baffled after seller leaves family with 'abandoned' off-grid tech: 'As far as I understand, I am getting [this for] free'

"I plan on placing an offer and [am] curious what other questions I should ask."

A potential homebuyer took to Reddit recently to ask about a home they were purchasing that included a set of unique solar panels.

Posting in the r/solar subreddit, the original poster explained that they were considering buying a home in Massachusetts that featured a set of "abandoned" solar panels installed in January 2025.

They said they had documentation to prove that any financial obligation for the panels had been removed and that ownership of said panels would go to the home's new owner. The company that installed the panels was planning to come to the property to "turn them off," but ownership would transfer to whoever bought the house.

"As far as I understand I am getting brand new panels [for] free with purchase of property assuming I can find a reliable contractor or company to turn on the inverter (or sun run doesn't actually turn it off? It's currently enclosed in a fenced area by pool) I plan on placing an offer and curious what other questions I should ask that I may not be. Appreciate anyone['s] insight," the OP said.

It's easy to see why this offer would be so tempting to someone. Getting all the benefits of solar panels without paying for them gets you the best of both worlds. Solar panels are a fantastic way to save big money on energy bills and reduce your reliance on municipal power grids and energy sources like oil and natural gas.

If you're looking to make the switch, TCD's partners like EnergySage have free tools that can help you save up to $10,000 on your installation.

Commenters were quick to offer advice to the potential homebuyer.

"Do not let them on your property and get a local company to do maintenance and transfer monitoring- just negotiate a small amount," one said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

"If Sun Run actually shows up to turn it off, they'll probably just disconnect the inverter," said another. "Any good solar electrician can fix that for you in 10 minutes."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Solar panels can save you money and provide stability during power outages and storms. They are a great way to be environmentally friendly and can boost your home's value.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Pairing your new solar panels with a new efficient heat pump HVAC system is a great way to compound your savings.

Mitsubishi can help you save even more money by helping you find the HVAC system that's right for you, with heating and cooling systems that are just right for your home and budget.

And you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards in the free Palmetto Home app by completing simple tasks like reducing your energy usage.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



