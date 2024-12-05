Entrepreneur stuns after transforming Boeing 737 into one-of-a-kind Airbnb — take a look inside

Guests may not be able to practice their flying skills in real life, but they can virtually fly all over the globe with the simulator.

An England-based entrepreneur converted an abandoned plane into a cozy Airbnb set to welcome its first guests soon, and it looks like something from out of this world. While this humble abode has no first class, guests still have access to plenty of modern luxuries to make them feel special.

According to LoveProperty, entrepreneur and university professor Steven Northam stumbled upon the 1960s Boeing 737 on eBay one day and wondered how to turn it into a business opportunity. He landed on the idea of turning the plane into a unique Airbnb, and after his winning bid of £5,000 ($6,500), the hard work of renovating it began.

Despite having no previous experience with planes, Steven took on the entire conversion project himself, which included stripping out the seats, reinforcing the floors, and much more. After this arduous process, it was time to turn the plane into a home.

While the plane has everything you'd find in a typical home, such as a sitting area, kitchenette, multiple beds, and a flat-screen TV, Steven wanted to keep some of the original elements to give guests the full experience.

For instance, as guests approach the plane, they have to climb a set of restored stairs to gain entry. There's even a giant jet engine sitting by the plane so that visitors feel like they're about to fly somewhere.

When guests enter the 269-square-foot home, they walk through the original plane door and are greeted with a drinks station and a sitting area outfitted with several airplane seats. There are also original plane TV screens so guests can enjoy "in-flight" movies while eating or lounging.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Steven opted to keep the overhead lockers, an emergency exit door, the original windows, and some overhead lights to bring the home to life.

Perhaps the coolest features of the plane, however, are a glass floor that gives guests a clear view of the cargo hold, which is another bedroom, and a flight simulator in the original cockpit. Guests may not be able to practice their flying skills in real life, but they can virtually fly all over the globe with the simulator.

The quirky Airbnb is also eco-friendly, equipped with a modern heat pump to regulate its temperature year-round. Since heat pumps move heat around rather than generate it, they're much more efficient than furnaces and air conditioners, helping reduce planet-warming pollution from electricity production. They also cut down on electricity bills, which is a win whether you're a homeowner or renting out an Airbnb.

🗣️ Would you trust a home made of recycled plastic?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Steven is working on the finishing touches of the plane and is waiting on the local planning department to give it the green light, according to LoveProperty. The property's website says anyone interested in renting it out can sign a waiting list and keep tabs on the property's progress on its Instagram page.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.