Ancient fly preserved in amber reveals 'zombie fungus' was hijacking insects 99 million years ago

"Don't free it from the amber, you hear?"

A 99-million-year-old fly fossil has found an unlikely second life online. Trapped in amber with a fungus jutting from its head, the specimen has fascinated internet users who are marveling at the idea that nature was doing "zombie" horror nearly 100 million years ago.

A viral Reddit thread turned the ancient insect into a talking point about how long parasitic fungi have been manipulating hosts: far before humans ever appeared.

What happened?

Interest spiked after a Reddit user posted a CNN story about a fly from the Cretaceous period preserved in Burmese amber.

The article centered on researchers at the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS), identifying a "99-million-year-old fly" with "a parasitic zombie fungus erupting from its head." They said the fossil shows Ophiocordyceps-like parasitism was present at least 99 million years ago.

Rather than pointing to some long-lost fungal oddity, the find suggests this host-parasite relationship was already established during the dinosaur era.

Why does it matter?

The story touches on more than just ancient nightmare fuel. Fungi already shape present-day life through crop diseases, infections in wildlife, and products sold under the Cordyceps name in medicine and supplements. Parasites that can alter behavior have also long fascinated people, whether the agent is a fungus infecting insects or another organism affecting its host in strange ways.

Cordyceps fungi are usually extremely specialized, evolving alongside particular hosts, which helps explain why humans are not seen as likely targets.

Body temperature is another barrier: mammalian heat is generally too high for these insect-infecting fungi to thrive deep inside the body. Even so, scientists and commenters both noted that climate warming could eventually shift what some fungi are able to tolerate.

What are people saying?

Replies mixed pedantic corrections with outright panic.

The top comment, with over 600 upvotes, said: "It's not extinct, Cordyceps exists right now!"

Another user put the thread's anxiety into words: "I know there's like a one in a million chance that a fungus evolved for bug nervous systems and shit would ever jump to a human...but there's always a chance."

In response, another Reddit user tried to calm things down: "Fun fact, as it is so highly specialised, the likelihood of it actually forcing the same behaviour is vanishingly small. But it'd probably kill you."

One short comment summed up the overall mood: "Don't free it from the amber, you hear?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.