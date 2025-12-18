  • Tech Tech

Expert debunks misleading 'Ice Age' claim: 'That's a myth'

"Thanks for sharing your insight."

by Juliana Marino
A meteorologist with over 50 years' experience explained climate research from the 1970s to shut down popular misinformation.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A meteorologist with 50 years of experience explained climate research from the 1970s to shut down popular misinformation. 

"Time to get into more climate talk, and this time we are busting the 70s Ice Age Myth," said Glen Schwartz (@hurricane.schwartz) in the TikTok's caption.

@hurricane.schwartz Time to get into more climate talk and this time we are busting the 70s Ice Age Myth! #climatechange #iceage #climateaction #climatechangeisreal ♬ original sound - Hurricane Schwartz

During the 1970s, the majority of climate scientists agreed that the planet was warming. In fact, according to Schwartz, 60% of climate research at the time revealed that the planet was expected to warm "because of the greenhouse effect and carbon dioxide." 

However, despite this overwhelming research, the mainstream media continued to perpetuate the notion of a future Ice Age. Schwartz noted that two popular books during the 70s, The Cooling and The Weather Machine, were not written by climate scientists. Still, they spread the myth that the planet was cooling. 

"'They' said there was going to be an ice age coming," Schwartz said in the video. "No, that's a myth." 

Today, climate scientists continue to provide data and evidence, emphasizing that burning fossil fuels emits harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. 


Relying on nonrenewable forms of energy is detrimental to the planet and damaging to public health. Burning these fuels results in atmospheric pollution that worsens air quality and increases respiratory issues, according to the World Health Organization. 

By transitioning to clean energy, like wind and solar power, you can reduce your pollution output and combat rising global temperatures

Schwartz's PSA ultimately served as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking information when exploring critical climate issues. Even when something appears to be the "popular" belief at the time, that doesn't mean it's true.

TikTok users appreciated Schwartz's video and discussed the problem of misinformation

"Thanks for sharing your insight," responded one user. "I think it's important."

"Amazing that they've been pushing back against climate science since its conception," commented another TikToker.

Do you feel like the air quality is safe where you live?

Always 💯

Usually 😌

Not in the summer 😮‍

Never 😷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x