Expert debunks misleading 'Ice Age' claim: 'That's a myth'

A meteorologist with 50 years of experience explained climate research from the 1970s to shut down popular misinformation.

"Time to get into more climate talk, and this time we are busting the 70s Ice Age Myth," said Glen Schwartz (@hurricane.schwartz) in the TikTok's caption.

During the 1970s, the majority of climate scientists agreed that the planet was warming. In fact, according to Schwartz, 60% of climate research at the time revealed that the planet was expected to warm "because of the greenhouse effect and carbon dioxide."

However, despite this overwhelming research, the mainstream media continued to perpetuate the notion of a future Ice Age. Schwartz noted that two popular books during the 70s, The Cooling and The Weather Machine, were not written by climate scientists. Still, they spread the myth that the planet was cooling.

"'They' said there was going to be an ice age coming," Schwartz said in the video. "No, that's a myth."

Today, climate scientists continue to provide data and evidence, emphasizing that burning fossil fuels emits harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.





Relying on nonrenewable forms of energy is detrimental to the planet and damaging to public health. Burning these fuels results in atmospheric pollution that worsens air quality and increases respiratory issues, according to the World Health Organization.

By transitioning to clean energy, like wind and solar power, you can reduce your pollution output and combat rising global temperatures.

Schwartz's PSA ultimately served as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking information when exploring critical climate issues. Even when something appears to be the "popular" belief at the time, that doesn't mean it's true.

TikTok users appreciated Schwartz's video and discussed the problem of misinformation.

"Thanks for sharing your insight," responded one user. "I think it's important."

"Amazing that they've been pushing back against climate science since its conception," commented another TikToker.

